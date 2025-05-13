What’s happening at the Georgia Aquarium?
If you see a ton of police activity there Wednesday during the afternoon rush hour, it’s nothing fishy: Atlanta law enforcement officers will be conducting “scenario-based training” at the popular attraction.
Nearby Baker Street will close to vehicles and pedestrians 4-11 p.m. The aquarium also will close to the public two hours early, at 4 p.m., according to a spokesperson.
“During this exercise, the public can expect a significant law enforcement presence in the area,” a police spokesperson said in a news release. “We appreciate the community’s understanding and cooperation as we conduct this important preparedness exercise.”
It’s unclear what kind of drill police will run at the venue Wednesday.
Atlanta police took over the aquarium for training in 2021 when they practiced responding to an active shooting scenario. During that training session, aquarium employees with fake bloody wounds acted as victims, and law enforcement moved through the vast building with body gear and weapons, according to a video provided by police.
In late April, Atlanta opened a public safety training center on an 85-acre site in unincorporated DeKalb County to use for drills and other activities. A police spokesperson declined to comment on why the agency is using the aquarium for Wednesday’s training instead of that complex.
The department has also conducted training exercises at other big tourist destinations, including at Zoo Atlanta in 2022 and Lenox Square in 2023.
