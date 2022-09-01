ajc logo
X

Abernathy Shooting

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta police are searching for three men suspected of opening fire on a the owner of a car who confronted them during a burglary attempt.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top