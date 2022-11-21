Exclusive
Dangerous Dwellings: Governments outmatched by landlords of blighted apartment complexes
25 displaced by early morning apartment fire in DeKalb

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

An intense fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Monday morning required residents to evacuate into freezing weather and left 25 people in need of assistance, according to officials.

Firefighters responded to the Ellis Apartments just off Brockett Road near Clarkston around 4:30 a.m., DeKalb fire spokesman Capt. Jaeson Daniels said. Crews evacuated the building and brought the flames under control from outside before entering the building and finishing off the fire with handlines.

No injuries were reported, Daniels said, but about 20 adults and five children required assistance from Red Cross volunteers.

Daniels said the cause of the fire was deemed “undetermined,” and the investigation had been closed due to the extent of the fire damage. Arson is not suspected, he said.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

