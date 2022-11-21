25 displaced by early morning apartment fire in DeKalb

Firefighters responded to the Ellis Apartments just off Brockett Road near Clarkston around 4:30 a.m., DeKalb fire spokesman Capt. Jaeson Daniels said. Crews evacuated the building and brought the flames under control from outside before entering the building and finishing off the fire with handlines.

No injuries were reported, Daniels said, but about 20 adults and five children required assistance from Red Cross volunteers.