2 shot at Main Event entertainment center in Cobb County

The search continued late Sunday for the alleged shooter.

Breyana Janae, who lives nearby, said she was there with her two children, ages 8 and 12. After being out of school the previous week for winter break, Janae wanted her children to have a fun night, and her daughter had a friend with her.

Credit: Ben Hendren Credit: Ben Hendren

But when shots were fired, Janae ran to find her children in a game room, walking past a man who had been shot.

“We were all running,” she said. “They were telling him not to move and there was blood everywhere.”

Janae said she believes it started as a fight between the alleged shooter and others.

“I was playing pool with another adult and I saw a group of people get into an altercation,” she said. “I heard a pop. It sounded like someone got slapped.”

The man who was slapped walked away and towards the door, Janae said. But then he turned around and pulled out a gun from under his shirt, she said.

“He started waving it around and started shooting,” she said.

Chris Holliday, 51, had just finished watching a movie at the AMC Parkway Pointe 15, located above Main Event, and was coming down the escalator when he heard at least five gunshots.

Seconds later, he went into Main Event to find utter chaos.

“There were kids separated from families, people pushing other people out of the way, people running,” he said. “People were screaming and crying.”

Holliday said the victims looked to be two men around the age of 20. He witnessed a first responder apply a patch to one of the victims’ shoulders to stop the bleeding.

“I just hope everyone lives through it,” Janae said. It doesn’t seem like it was something that serious for someone’s life to have been lost over.”

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.