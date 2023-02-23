18-year-old accused of shooting 2 teens, ages 15 and 17, in Canton

An 18-year-old was arrested after allegedly shooting two teenagers inside a car, police in Cherokee County said Thursday.
Just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, Canton officers were called to the area of Hickory Knoll and Oakside drives on a report that shots had been fired, Sgt. Tiffanie Cromer said. At the scene, investigators found two injured teens inside a car, Cromer said.
It was the latest in a string of shootings across the metro Atlanta area involving teenagers and children.
In the Canton incident, one victim, a 17-year-old male, was shot in the pelvis, police said. He was taken to a hospital and is considered stable, police said. A second victim, a 15-year-old male, suffered lacerations to his arm and received medical treatment at the scene. Their names were not released.
Investigators identified the alleged shooter as 18-year-old Jacob Garcia. At 7:10 p.m., Garcia was arrested at his home on Hospital Road in Canton, police said. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The investigation into the shooting continued Thursday. Anyone with information is asked to contact Canton police at 770-720- 4883.
Late Wednesday, two children were injured in a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex playground, according to police. The shooting, which left a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy injured, happened at the Parkside at Mechanicsville along McDaniel Street, police said.
On Tuesday, a 15-year-old girl was found shot to death in her bedroom, according to Peachtree City police. Three teenagers were later charged in her murder.
About the Author
Credit: Channel 2 Action News