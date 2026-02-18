Sushi kiosk, cheese counter part of major redo at this Atlanta area Kroger

The Kroger store at Parkaire Landing in East Cobb is set for a $23 million makeover. (Courtesy of Jamestown)

An East Cobb grocery store will get new offerings and a fuel center.

The grocer said Tuesday it will invest $23 million into its store at the Parkaire Landing shopping center in affluent East Cobb.

Kroger plans a glow-up for one of its metro Atlanta stores.

The project will take three vacant storefronts and expand the Kroger from about 59,000 square feet to 85,000 square feet. The extra room will allow for a new sushi kiosk and cheese counter, along with expanded deli area and produce department.

The revamp will also bring a Kroger fuel center with 12 pumps to the parking lot.

The store, at the corner of Lower Roswell and Johnson Ferry roads, will stay open during construction. Demolition began this month, and the project is expected to be complete in spring 2027.

The grocery sector is highly competitive, especially in metro Atlanta. Publix, Kroger, Walmart, Whole Foods, Aldi, Lidl and Trader Joe’s are among the top players in the Atlanta region.