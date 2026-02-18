Sushi kiosk, cheese counter part of major redo at this Atlanta area Kroger

Kroger plans a glow-up for one of its metro Atlanta stores.
The grocer said Tuesday it will invest $23 million into its store at the Parkaire Landing shopping center in affluent East Cobb.
Kroger plans a glow-up for one of its metro Atlanta stores.
The grocer said Tuesday it will invest $23 million into its store at the Parkaire Landing shopping center in affluent East Cobb.
The project will take three vacant storefronts and expand the Kroger from about 59,000 square feet to 85,000 square feet. The extra room will allow for a new sushi kiosk and cheese counter, along with expanded deli area and produce department.
The revamp will also bring a Kroger fuel center with 12 pumps to the parking lot.
The store, at the corner of Lower Roswell and Johnson Ferry roads, will stay open during construction. Demolition began this month, and the project is expected to be complete in spring 2027.
The grocery sector is highly competitive, especially in metro Atlanta. Publix, Kroger, Walmart, Whole Foods, Aldi, Lidl and Trader Joe’s are among the top players in the Atlanta region.
Atlanta real estate firm Jamestown owns Parkaire Landing, along with prominent retail centers such as Ponce City Market and Buckhead Village.
Parkaire Landing was built in 1987 and attracts about 2.5 million visitors each year, including 1 million grocery shoppers, Kroger said in a press release. Other tenants include Altitude Trampoline Park, Ace Hardware and the Cobb County Library.
Last year, Kroger shuttered four metro Atlanta stores as part of a national effort to close 60 “underperforming” stores. But the grocer vowed to continue investing in new locations, focusing on larger-format stores that are 100,000 square feet or more.
“When you look at 2026, we expect to increase new store builds by 30%,” said then-interim Kroger CEO Ron Sargent on a December earnings call.
Greg Foran was appointed CEO this month. Monica Garnes was also recently promoted to president of Kroger’s Atlanta division.
Among its recent investments in Georgia, Kroger opened a store in Bethlehem in December. It also has shared plans for new locations in Hoschton and Locust Grove.