News

CDC workers warn of what's at risk with mass layoffs

Workers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protested outside the agency's Atlanta headquarters after mass layoffs cut nearly 1,300 probationary employees. The cuts affected both new hires and veteran staff in probationary periods, slashing about one-tenth of the workforce. Former employees at the protest warned of the broader impact on public health and disease prevention efforts. The layoffs come as President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claim they are targeting waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government. Some recently terminated employees requested to be identified by their first names only, fearing reprisals. (Footage: AJC)

1:36