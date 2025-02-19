error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

CDC workers warn of what's at risk with mass layoffs

Workers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protested outside the agency's Atlanta headquarters after mass layoffs cut nearly 1,300 probationary employees. The cuts affected both new hires and veteran staff in probationary periods, slashing about one-tenth of the workforce. Former employees at the protest warned of the broader impact on public health and disease prevention efforts. The layoffs come as President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claim they are targeting waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government. Some recently terminated employees requested to be identified by their first names only, fearing reprisals. (Footage: AJC)

Mass layoffs at Atlanta-based CDC spread shock
Workers, activists, community members protest ‘cruelty’ in CDC cuts
Brian Kemp on CDC layoffs: ‘Government can stand a little rightsizing’

Love is in the air: Couples tie the knot in mass wedding ceremony

Couples can tie the knot for free every Friday at this Atlanta courthouse. Credits: AJC | NBC DFW | FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul | Adobe

1,600-pound great white shark discovered off coasts of Georgia and Florida

A research group tracks a great white shark off the coasts of Georgia and Florida. (Footage: AJC | Ocearch | WRAL News | WSB-TV Sources: USA Today | Ocearch)

GOP-led states are adopting Elon Musk's DOGE. Georgia could be next

Credits: AJC / The White House / DOGE / Fox 5 / Fox News / NBC News / PBS NewsHour / C-SPAN / Fiscal Data / Getty / Politico / AP / Stateline / Lt. Gov. of GA

