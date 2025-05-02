Serenbe, the nature-infused luxury enclave southwest of Atlanta, is planning its next phases that combined could bring some $1.7 billion in new development to the community.

The developer of Serenbe unveiled new details this week on a slate of expansion projects to span the next decade. Located in Chattahoochee Hills and straddling Fulton and Coweta counties, Serenbe plans to nearly triple the number of residences and add new commercial development over the next 10 years while still respecting its bucolic character.

The developer plans to add 1,100 new residential units alongside a hotel, offices, restaurants, retail and civic and educational facilities by 2035, according to a Development of Regional Impact filing.

The brainchild of famed Atlanta restaurateur and hospitality guru Steve Nygren, Serenbe’s expansion moves forward at a tumultuous time for real estate development. Rising construction costs, economic uncertainty and labor challenges — some of which have been exacerbated by the fast-changing tariff environment — have caused some developers to hit the pause button.

Serenbe, however, has cultivated momentum over the past two decades and attracted celebrity residents, including some splashy multimillion-dollar estates. Monica Olsen, Serenbe’s chief marketing officer, said the next development phases, particularly an “aging-in-place” community, will help build upon Serenbe’s charm as a high-end neighborhood surrounded by nature.

“We’re really excited, especially about the aging-in-place (aspect),” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “That will really complement all of the health care and wellness that’s happening in Serenbe already.”