But that changed with the mall’s decline about 15 years later. In recent years, the mall located along Pleasant Hill Road has been more famous as a filming location — serving as the high-profile backdrop in Netflix’s “Stranger Things” — than as a retail hub.

The mall’s appraised value peaked in 1999 at $167 million, and its worth plummeted in the following decades. In 2021, Gwinnett County paid $23 million to purchase 39 acres of the near-empty mall, sparking a renewed effort to breathe new life into the struggling retail property.

Last year, the county adopted a 20-year plan that involves tearing down most of the mall and replacing it with seven residential villages with up to 3,800 units in addition to offices, restaurants, shops, green space and a cultural center. A greenway trail is also planned to encircle the property and connect the site to Gwinnett’s network of trails and a new bus transit center.

“This is a significant and exciting new development in the story of the mall’s revitalization,” Gwinnett Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said in a news release. “CBRE is the right partner to help bring a transformative redevelopment project to the Gwinnett Place Mall site.”

Gwinnett, the state’s second most populous county after Fulton, is one of metro Atlanta’s fastest-growing counties. It’s already on the cusp of 1 million residents, and is expected to have 1.2 million by 2050, according to the Atlanta Regional Commission. County leaders have stressed they need denser development and more transit options in preparation for that continued residential growth, with Gwinnett Place Mall’s redevelopment highlighted as a central project to reach those goals.

Jae Kim, a CBRE vice president who heads its Korea desk, has lived in Gwinnett for more than 35 years and said he’s excited to help the county bring this project to fruition.

“Building on Gwinnett County’s work to date and commitment to this transformational project, CBRE is proud to join the County to deliver a revitalized, vibrant, and inclusive development for Gwinnett residents,” Kim said in the release.

The project’s next steps include collaboration between CBRE and Gwinnett leadership to refine the redevelopment plan before seeking development partners. An updated timeline for the project was not provided.