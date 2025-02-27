Denver-based Frontier Airlines is expanding its Atlanta presence in the coming months, adding nine new domestic and international routes to places including Aruba, Honduras, St. Louis and Columbus, Ohio.
With the new additions, Atlanta will become the airline’s second-largest market.
Frontier, the No. 3 Atlanta carrier, has also been the airport’s fastest-growing airline in recent years.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s volumes are about 80% controlled by Delta Air Lines and its partners.
Depending on the extent of the Southwest Airlines route cuts expected this spring, Frontier may soon surpass it to become ATL’s second-largest carrier, the airport’s director of air service Rebecca Francosky told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. (Southwest represented less than 7% of Atlanta airport traffic in December.)
Southwest announced last fall it would cut about a third of its Atlanta destinations and crew this year. It has been the city’s No. 2 carrier since merging with AirTran Airways a decade ago, vowing to be a low-cost alternative to Delta.
Frontier, which first hired Atlanta-based crew in 2021 and has been rapidly expanding since, appears poised to take on more of that role.
After the new routes launch in May and June, the low-cost carrier will serve 52 destinations with 16 daily flights from Atlanta, said Frontier’s president, James Dempsey. Many of its routes are operated with three flights a week or less.
The airline will soon employ about 1,200 people at the airport, directly and through contractors, he said.
In an interview, Dempsey told the AJC the airline likes “the performance” it has seen from the existing Atlanta routes, and he thinks Frontier’s route map is complementary to Hartsfield-Jackson’s dominant hometown airline.
“We follow the population densities in the United States and where people want to travel. We offer a product that is largely leisure focused.”
Only about 5% of its traffic is business passengers, he said. Delta, meanwhile, heavily promotes its business travel services.
Dempsey said Frontier would love to grow into becoming Atlanta’s second-largest carrier.
“We’re never going to be the first. We know that. But we think we can have a complementary route network to coexist with other airlines in the airport, that provides profitable growth and sustainable growth.”
Frontier, an ultralow-cost carrier that charges extra for things like carry-on bags, recently announced improvements to its customer service operations, the addition of first class seats to its planes later this year and an “enhanced loyalty program,” he added.
Atlanta has been one of the airline’s top three markets since its last expansion in 2023. The 2025 news coincides with a move of its operations to newly constructed gates on the E Concourse.
“Frontier’s expansion is proof that ATL remains the airport of choice for airlines looking to scale,” said interim airport general manager Jan Lennon at a news conference Thursday.
“We are committed to providing the infrastructure, efficiency and passenger experience to support the growth.”
Frontier’s new Atlanta routes
The new routes will begin operation in May and June
- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Kansas City, Missouri
- Oranjestad, Aruba
- Ft. Myers, Florida
- San Pedro Sula, Honduras
- St. Louis, Missouri
- Jacksonville, Florida
- Palm Beach, Florida
- Columbus, Ohio
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jenni Girtman
‘The sky’s the limit’: How high can Atlanta’s aerospace industry soar?
Atlanta has intertwined its reputation with aviation. The Metro Atlanta Chamber is launching a new initiative to target aerospace and defense companies.
New Hartsfield-Jackson GM selected after nearly eight-month search
Maryland Aviation Administration executive director Ricky Smith has been named the next general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Savannah port’s growth fastest on East Coast. But skies ahead aren’t clear.
The Savannah port ranks as the fastest growing on the U.S. East Coast, the Georgia Ports Authority's CEO said Tuesday at the annual State of the Port luncheon.
Featured
Credit: John Spink
Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate
Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.
MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?
Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.
CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister
Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake