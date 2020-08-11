BREAKING: Student dead in shooting at Southern Arkansas University

MAGNOLIA, Ark. — A Southern Arkansas University student was killed and another was wounded in an early Tuesday shooting in a campus parking lot, the school said.
“The incident is under investigation, but we know one student was killed and another injured” in the shooting at the campus in Magnolia, about 110 miles southeast of Little Rock, according to a statement on the SAU website.
University police have secured the campus, the statement said. Additional details about the circumstances of the shooting weren't immediately available. No names have been released.
At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.
Classes and late registration at the campus will continue as scheduled, the school said.