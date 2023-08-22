Bond granted for Illinois police chaplain Stephen Cliffgard Lee

News
39 minutes ago
X

Police chaplain Stephen Cliffgard Lee was granted bond Tuesday afternoon.

Lee, from Illinois, was granted a $75,000 bond. He was allegedly involved in an effort to intimidate Fulton County poll worker Ruby Freeman.

Lee paid a surprise visit Freeman’s home in mid-December 2020. In police body cam footage, Lee is heard acknowledging he had knocked on Freeman’s door and offered to provide “pro bono service” to her.

Credit: Shannon McCaffrey

Credit: Shannon McCaffrey

He allegedly asked co-defendant Harrison Floyd to arrange a meeting with Freeman to discuss an “immunity deal” in exchange for a false admission of committing election fraud.

Lee is facing charges of violation of the state’s RICO Act, influencing witnesses, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and two counts of criminal attempt to commit influencing witnesses.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Atlanta training center opponents slam city’s petition verification plan1h ago

Credit: Cassidy Alexander

Cobb removes ‘sexually explicit’ books from school libraries
2h ago

Georgia Jan. 6 defendant arrested in Florida on DUI charge
3h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

No-bid Hartsfield-Jackson Plane Train contract ‘risky,’ audit says
2h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

No-bid Hartsfield-Jackson Plane Train contract ‘risky,’ audit says
2h ago

Credit: File photo

Lawrenceville man dies after being pulled from Lake Lanier
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Archdiocese of San Francisco Becomes the Latest to File for Bankruptcy
11m ago
Bonds set so far in Fulton County election probe
18m ago
Alpharetta attorney Bob Cheeley granted bond
46m ago
Featured

Credit: File photo

Popular schedule-sharing app for teens raises safety, privacy concerns
5h ago
First Republican candidate debate: How to watch
7h ago
Georgia is facing days of dangerous heat. Here’s what you need to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top