Bond granted for Illinois police chaplain Stephen Cliffgard Lee

Police chaplain Stephen Cliffgard Lee was granted bond Tuesday afternoon.

Lee, from Illinois, was granted a $75,000 bond. He was allegedly involved in an effort to intimidate Fulton County poll worker Ruby Freeman.

Lee paid a surprise visit Freeman’s home in mid-December 2020. In police body cam footage, Lee is heard acknowledging he had knocked on Freeman’s door and offered to provide “pro bono service” to her.

He allegedly asked co-defendant Harrison Floyd to arrange a meeting with Freeman to discuss an “immunity deal” in exchange for a false admission of committing election fraud.

Lee is facing charges of violation of the state’s RICO Act, influencing witnesses, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and two counts of criminal attempt to commit influencing witnesses.