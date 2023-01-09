ajc logo
Blaze at East Point fire station destroys engine, bay area

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

A blaze at an East Point fire station Friday evening left several pieces of equipment damaged, including the loss of an engine.

A passerby reported the fire at Station 3 along North Commerce Drive at about 11:30 p.m. Just a minute later, crews who worked at the station confirmed that the bay area was in flames, East Point city spokeswoman Renita Shelton said. Firefighters responded to the station about 10 minutes later and worked to extinguish the blaze.

All fire personnel living at the station were safely evacuated and helped to get the fire under control, Shelton confirmed. No injuries were reported.

The blaze destroyed an older fire engine, the bay area and other firefighting gear. Shelton said the roof in the bay area was damaged, as well as the living quarters, but no structural damage occurred.

Authorities are working to determine how much it will cost to repair and replace all damaged items. The fire is not expected to impact the department’s ability to respond to emergency calls.

“The East Point Fire Department will continue to provide sufficient fire and EMS services in the territory serviced by Fire Station #3,” East Point fire Chief Corey Thornton said. “Citizens and businesses in the area can rest assured, knowing their fire and EMS needs will continue to be met.”

Shelton did not say what caused the fire.

Caroline Silva

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

