Blaze at East Point fire station destroys engine, bay area

A passerby reported the fire at Station 3 along North Commerce Drive at about 11:30 p.m. Just a minute later, crews who worked at the station confirmed that the bay area was in flames, East Point city spokeswoman Renita Shelton said. Firefighters responded to the station about 10 minutes later and worked to extinguish the blaze.

All fire personnel living at the station were safely evacuated and helped to get the fire under control, Shelton confirmed. No injuries were reported.