Authorities ID man found dead outside his North Georgia home

Authorities in Hall County have released the name of a 53-year-old man who was found dead outside his North Georgia home.
Investigators are still working to determine what led to the death of Richard Clay Moon, whose body was discovered in the 4000 block of Talmo Road, according to the Hall sheriff’s office.
A group of workers in the area called 911 after making the grisly discovery about 10 a.m. Wednesday, the agency said. Homicide detectives were sent to the area shortly after.
“Due to the layout of the property and heavy woods, numerous resources from the sheriff’s office also responded to search and secure the area,” Hall sheriff’s office spokesman Derreck Booth said.
Investigators determined Moon died within 24 hours of his body being found, Booth said.
Though the cause of death is not known, authorities previously said the man’s body showed signs of blunt force trauma. Authorities on Wednesday said they believe a struggle happened at the property prior to the man’s death.
“Detectives continue to work the case as a suspicious death and have not ruled out homicide, although there are no suspects at this time,” Booth said. “Updates will be provided as any new developments in the case occur, or when autopsy results are available.”
An investigation is ongoing.