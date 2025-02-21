error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

News

Atlanta United players greet fans ahead of 2025 season

Miguel Almirón, Emmanuel Latte Lath and Aleksei Miranchuk of Atlanta United greeted fans and signed gear at the team store at Atlantic Station. The much anticipated Paraguayan player makes his return this season after his departure in 2019 with a multi-year contract through 2027 and an option for 2028. Diehard fans, or 17s, lined up as early as 6 a.m. the morning of February 18th, skipping class and using their PTO to get the chance to have Atlanta United’s new primary kit, ‘The Connector,’ signed by the players. The first one hundred fans in line were also given a team store gift card on behalf of American Family Insurance. (Credits: Access Atlanta)

0:25
AJC |54 minutes ago

Today's Video Headlines

Placeholder Image
2:17

Plane crashes seem to be on the rise in 2025. Is it safe to fly?

Credits: Pete Koukov/IG | Getty | CNN | CBS News | CTV | CNS | FAA | TSBCanada/YT Sources: AJC | Flight Aware | AP-NORC | NSC | Endeavor Air | TIME

Placeholder Image
1:45

Dogs, sonar, cameras: How Lake Oconee search for missing coach intensified

Rescue teams have intensified their search on Georgia’s Lake Oconee for missing Atlanta high school coach Gary Jones. (Credits: AJC / WSB / Family photo)

Placeholder Image
1:36

CDC workers warn of what's at risk with mass layoffs vertical video

Workers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protested outside the agency's Atlanta headquarters after mass layoffs. (Footage: AJC)

Placeholder Image
0:25

Atlanta United players greet fans ahead of 2025 season

Miguel Almirón, Emmanuel Latte Lath and Aleksei Miranchuk of Atlanta United greet fans and sign gear at the team store at Atlantic Station. (Credit: Access ATL)

54m ago

More From News

Placeholder Image
2:17

Plane crashes seem to be on the rise in 2025. Is it safe to fly?

Credits: Pete Koukov/IG | Getty | CNN | CBS News | CTV | CNS | FAA | TSBCanada/YT Sources: AJC | Flight Aware | AP-NORC | NSC | Endeavor Air | TIME

Placeholder Image
0:12

Look back at Atlanta United's 2024 season opener

MLS's biggest crowd brought the heat to the Atlanta United's 2024 season opener. Fans are gearing up for the 2025 season starting in February.

Placeholder Image
1:45

Dogs, sonar, cameras: How Lake Oconee search for missing coach intensified

Rescue teams have intensified their search on Georgia’s Lake Oconee for missing Atlanta high school coach Gary Jones. (Credits: AJC / WSB / Family photo)

Placeholder Image
1:36

CDC workers warn of what's at risk with mass layoffs vertical video

Workers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protested outside the agency's Atlanta headquarters after mass layoffs. (Footage: AJC)