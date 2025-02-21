News

Atlanta United players greet fans ahead of 2025 season

Miguel Almirón, Emmanuel Latte Lath and Aleksei Miranchuk of Atlanta United greeted fans and signed gear at the team store at Atlantic Station. The much anticipated Paraguayan player makes his return this season after his departure in 2019 with a multi-year contract through 2027 and an option for 2028. Diehard fans, or 17s, lined up as early as 6 a.m. the morning of February 18th, skipping class and using their PTO to get the chance to have Atlanta United’s new primary kit, ‘The Connector,’ signed by the players. The first one hundred fans in line were also given a team store gift card on behalf of American Family Insurance. (Credits: Access Atlanta)

0:25