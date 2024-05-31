Johns Creek hires new economic development director

“We are excited about the fresh perspectives and energy (Allonce) brings to our community and look forward to his contributions to our ongoing growth and success,” Greer said in a statement.

Allonce’s experience and vision will help bring economic growth and jobs to Johns Creek, the city statement added.

Allonce said he looks forward to working with city leadership on such “transformative” projects as the 192-acre Town Center mixed-use development.

“I am proud to be a part of the continued enhancement to the quality of life for the city’s residents, students, businesses, and visitors through purposeful and sustainable economic development,” he said in a statement.

Allonce received his bachelor’s and masters degrees from the University of Georgia and earned a doctorate in philosophy from the University of Florida, according to his LinkedIn page.