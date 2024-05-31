Metro Atlanta

Johns Creek hires new economic development director

Kim Allonce previously served as economic development director for the city of Stockbridge. Photo courtesy Johns Creek

By
15 minutes ago

Johns Creek has announced the hiring of a new economic development director.

Kim Allonce was the top choice among 50 applicants from across the southeast who vied for the position, interim City Manager Kimberly Greer said. Allonce is the former head of economic development for Stockbridge and the city of Wilton Manors, FL.

In Johns Creek, he replaces Randall Toussaint, who left the city job in February and now serves as division director on economic development for Gwinnett County.

“We are excited about the fresh perspectives and energy (Allonce) brings to our community and look forward to his contributions to our ongoing growth and success,” Greer said in a statement.

Allonce’s experience and vision will help bring economic growth and jobs to Johns Creek, the city statement added.

Allonce said he looks forward to working with city leadership on such “transformative” projects as the 192-acre Town Center mixed-use development.

“I am proud to be a part of the continued enhancement to the quality of life for the city’s residents, students, businesses, and visitors through purposeful and sustainable economic development,” he said in a statement.

Allonce received his bachelor’s and masters degrees from the University of Georgia and earned a doctorate in philosophy from the University of Florida, according to his LinkedIn page.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

