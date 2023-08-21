Henry County renames park for former Commissioner Gary Barham

Local News
By
19 minutes ago
X

Henry County has renamed North Ola Park in honor of former District 3 Commissioner Gary Barham.

Barham championed initiatives to improve facilities at the greenspace, which will be named Gary Barham Park, including a $2.9 million expansion in 2019. The SPLOST-funded expansion added 17 acres to the park as well as a 300-foot baseball field for 13-14 year olds and a 235-foot baseball field for 11-12 year olds.

Other improvements include field irrigation, large dugouts with player benches, spectator bleachers, score towers with LED scoreboards and LED sports field lighting.

Barham died in March 2021 from complications related to COVID-19.

In addition to being elected District 3 commissioner in 2013, Barham spent 31 years with the city of McDonough, including a stint as the city’s director of public works, before retiring.

County leaders credited him with leading the growth of baseball and softball in Henry and said his contributions included being an umpire, a little league coach and McDonough volunteer fireman

“We certainly miss Commissioner Barham, but we know that he is present with us today and I think that this would be very fitting for him,” County Manager Cheri Hobson-Matthews said during a Henry Commission presentation on the name change last week.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: Aerial Innovations Southeast

Science Square at Georgia Tech reaches highest point5h ago

Credit: Jonathan Phillips

Georgia pension systems for teachers, university and state workers rebound
2h ago

MONDAY’S WEATHER
Advisory issued for metro Atlanta as extreme heat returns
2h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene to stump for Trump at Milwaukee GOP debate
4h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene to stump for Trump at Milwaukee GOP debate
4h ago

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Cost doubles to turn former Black school in Gwinnett into library
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Inside City Hall: Trump indictment brings media circus to Pryor Street
1h ago
Part of King family history marked at Stockbridge Walmart ceremony
20h ago
Highly ranked Atlanta real estate agent jumps ship, taking 25 agents with her
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fifteen hours at the Fulton courthouse: Flashback to last Monday
LISTEN: Trump’s rivals try to gain ground in Atlanta
6h ago
He made his first real sale. Then he called his mom
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top