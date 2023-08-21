Henry County renames park for former Commissioner Gary Barham

Henry County has renamed North Ola Park in honor of former District 3 Commissioner Gary Barham.

Barham championed initiatives to improve facilities at the greenspace, which will be named Gary Barham Park, including a $2.9 million expansion in 2019. The SPLOST-funded expansion added 17 acres to the park as well as a 300-foot baseball field for 13-14 year olds and a 235-foot baseball field for 11-12 year olds.

Other improvements include field irrigation, large dugouts with player benches, spectator bleachers, score towers with LED scoreboards and LED sports field lighting.

Barham died in March 2021 from complications related to COVID-19.

In addition to being elected District 3 commissioner in 2013, Barham spent 31 years with the city of McDonough, including a stint as the city’s director of public works, before retiring.

County leaders credited him with leading the growth of baseball and softball in Henry and said his contributions included being an umpire, a little league coach and McDonough volunteer fireman

“We certainly miss Commissioner Barham, but we know that he is present with us today and I think that this would be very fitting for him,” County Manager Cheri Hobson-Matthews said during a Henry Commission presentation on the name change last week.