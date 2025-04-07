Former Coweta deputy faces charges after using Taser on inmate, GBI says

A former Coweta County sheriff’s deputy was arrested last week and faces charges after using a Taser on a restrained inmate, according to the GBI.
The sheriff’s office asked the state agency to investigate allegations that a deputy used excessive force, the GBI said in a news release.
The investigation found that Deputy Justin Woods “hit and tased an inmate who was fully restrained during an argument.” Other officers witnessed the incident, according to the GBI.
The Coweta sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards initially investigated in February and placed Woods on administrative leave before calling in the GBI for an independent investigation, the sheriff’s office said.
Before the case was completed, Woods resigned, according to the sheriff’s office.
“I expect our deputies to perform their duties in a professional and ethical manner, and any deviation from that standard will not be tolerated,” Coweta Sheriff Lenn Wood said in a statement.
Woods faces charges of battery, simple battery and violation of oath by a public officer, a felony in Georgia.
