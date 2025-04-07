Former Coweta deputy faces charges after using Taser on inmate, GBI says

A former Coweta County sheriff’s deputy was arrested last week and faces charges after using a Taser on a restrained inmate, according to the GBI.

The sheriff’s office asked the state agency to investigate allegations that a deputy used excessive force, the GBI said in a news release.

The investigation found that Deputy Justin Woods “hit and tased an inmate who was fully restrained during an argument.” Other officers witnessed the incident, according to the GBI.