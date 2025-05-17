Metro Atlanta
Economic issues causing record intake at DeKalb animal shelter

Dekalb County animal shelter volunteer Andrea Seidl pets Ziv as they play in one of the patios of the facility on Thursday, March 21, 2024. The shelter is holding dozens of dogs who were seized from their owners after they were charged with neglect or cruelty. The cases can drag on for months, even years, leaving dogs tin a limbo waiting to resolve their court cases.

By
21 minutes ago

LifeLine Animal Project’s DeKalb County Shelter is on track to have another record year for animal intake, CEO Rebecca Guinn said Friday at the county’s second annual State of DeKalb Animals address.

The county shelter in Chamblee took in 8,954 animals last year, a record since 2013 when LifeLine began managing the shelter, Guinn said. But intake has increased another 18% compared to the same time period last year, she said.

Guinn and other speakers at a luncheon at the Emory Conference Center Hotel blamed tough economic times for the animal influx. Shelter directors have said in recent years that more families are surrendering pets because of inflation.

“This is not an animal issue,” Guinn said. “LifeLine is also trying to move the needle on the human issues, because every one of these 8,954 animals came into our care because of some sort of human struggle or human failure and we need holistic solutions that support the community, support pets as family members, support families.”

Adoption, foster, transfer and return to home rates are also up this year, Guinn said. There were 537 dogs in the shelter Friday compared to a target population of 475, a number that has remained relatively steady over the past year.

“URGENT: HOMES NEEDED!” the shelter website read Friday. “We are out of space and even more animals are at risk for euthanasia. Don’t wait for someone else to step up; visit the shelter to adopt or foster NOW!”

The shelter was built to comfortably hold 250 dogs. At times two years ago, it held 700.

In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Guinn credited LifeLine employees, volunteers and community members with coming together to ensure the overcrowding crisis doesn’t worsen.

“I think the community and our supporters are really stepping up,” she said. “Our media and marketing team are relentless.”

Evictions from housing are part of the problem, said Cole Thaler, who runs the Atlanta Humane Society’s Pets in Crisis foster program.

Katuri, who has been in the shelter since December 2022, enjoys playing outside with volunteers on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in one of the patios at the Dekalb County Animal Shelter. After being free for a court case, she is now being put up for adoption.

Compared to many other states, Georgia law does not give tenants much power to challenge evictions, Thaler said. Afterward, many are unable to find new rentals that will accept pets or can’t afford to keep feeding them, said Thaler, a DeKalb resident who used to work as a lawyer representing tenants.

“Perhaps most of the pets that cross the threshold of our shelters have had, at some point in their lives, a person who loved them, who considered them a part of the family, but then something happened, or a bunch of things happened, and that bond was severed,” Thaler said.

Overflow units to house 120 dogs are still under construction at the DeKalb shelter, Guinn said. Four buildings that each house 12 dogs have been completed, while six more have yet to be built. Guinn said she hopes to move dogs there at the end of July.

The DeKalb County Commission Tuesday passed an ordinance restricting owners from allowing animals to produce more than one litter in a 12-month period or any litter before the mother is a year old. The ordinance also bans owners from transferring their pets’ offspring before the baby animals are eight weeks old.

The ordinance takes effect Jan. 1.

Habitat for Humanity says the new Tree Protection Ordinance proposal would shrink the size of its current projects, with per-lot costs soaring beyond the reach of working families.

Credit: Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta

Georgia Tech student Kelsey Chambers found a comfortable spot in between classes as temperatures soared toward 90 degrees last year. Atlanta is expected to reach 90 degrees today for the first time this year.

Cox Communications plans to merge with Charter Communications in a deal that, if approved by regulators, will combine two of the nation's largest cable companies.

