“I’m ecstatic about the response to this initiative,” Westmoreland said.

Westmoreland said the program is doing what it was intended: Getting people out of cars and supporting local businesses. The ARC study estimated the rebates generated at least $1.2 million in sales across a dozen locally owned bike shops in Atlanta.

The ARC oversaw the program in conjunction with Propel ATL, a transit advocacy group. The rebates ranged from $500 to $1,500 for a standard e-bike and between $1,000 and $2,000 for a cargo e-bike. Three-quarters of the grants were set aside for low- and moderate-income residents earning at or below 80% of the region’s median household income.

A total of 734 rebates were awarded, with 79% redeemed, according to the ARC. Income-qualified recipients were more likely to redeem the vouchers, likely because the rebate covered a greater share of the cost of a bike, officials theorized.

In surveys, rebate recipients told the ARC that their new e-bikes have changed how they get around the city. Recipients reported taking 40% fewer car trips to work or school. They also reported using their bikes for non-commute travel like running errands or visiting friends. Many recipients said they wouldn’t have purchased an e-bike if not for the program.

All in, the ARC estimates recipients are commuting 8,800 fewer miles per month.

The commission is recommending extending the program but lowering the size of the rebate so that more people can receive one.