If you notice increased police activity around MARTA headquarters in the Lindbergh area Monday evening, there’s no cause for concern. It’s only a drill.
MARTA police will conduct active shooter training at the agency’s corporate building on Piedmont Road, located across the street from the Lindbergh Center station. The exercise will begin at 7 p.m. and will not impact service.
“These exercises provide valuable real-world training for varied scenarios that could occur on a transit system anytime, including during large events,” agency spokesperson Stephany Fisher told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The purpose is to simulate real threats, allowing MARTA police to evaluate and strengthen response plans and coordination before an actual emergency occurs.
Volunteers will participate in the exercise by acting as victims and bystanders to enhance the realism of the drill.
In recent years, officers have trained at multiple rail stations, including Hamilton E. Holmes, GWCC/CNN Center and Midtown. Fisher said the active shooter scenario planned for Monday is best suited to MARTA’s headquarters.
In addition to annual exercises, Fisher said MARTA officers are required to undergo ongoing training. The Federal Transit Administration and the Department of Homeland Security also mandate regular drills for transit agencies like MARTA to assess emergency response plans and capabilities.
Atlanta police officers just conducted their own active shooter training at the Georgia Aquarium on Wednesday. The attraction closed to the public two hours early to accommodate the exercise.
Atlanta police Deputy Chief Kelley Collier said during a news conference the department will continue to train at popular venues to practice real-world scenarios in spaces most frequented by locals and visitors. The training also came in preparation for next summer’s FIFA World Cup.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: John Spink
Police search for a suspect after two people were shot on MARTA train
Police are searching for a gunman after two people were shot on a MARTA train on Sunday.
Georgia Aquarium closes early, downtown street shut down for police training
Law enforcement practice session will take place during rush hour, 4-11 p.m., Wednesday.
Your commute might take longer … until 2029: MARTA’s Five Points work begins
The first phase in MARTA’s $230 million renovation of the Five Points station began Saturday, as the concrete canopy will be replaced with a translucent roof.
Featured
Credit: Joe Kovac
3 dead, 6 wounded in mass shooting outside Macon bar
Bibb County sheriff's officials have not said if they have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting outside the Midtown Daiquiri Bar and Grill on Macon's west side
EPA to roll back regulations on some toxic chemicals found in Georgia
Federal data reveals 48 Georgia public water systems have reported the presence of these “forever chemicals.”
Gridlock Guy: How quick response mitigated one of Atlanta’s most memorable accidents
On May 8, 2015, a plane with four people on board crashed onto Interstate 285, killing all four but miraculously no one on the ground was injured.