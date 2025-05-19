The purpose is to simulate real threats, allowing MARTA police to evaluate and strengthen response plans and coordination before an actual emergency occurs.

Volunteers will participate in the exercise by acting as victims and bystanders to enhance the realism of the drill.

In recent years, officers have trained at multiple rail stations, including Hamilton E. Holmes, GWCC/CNN Center and Midtown. Fisher said the active shooter scenario planned for Monday is best suited to MARTA’s headquarters.

In addition to annual exercises, Fisher said MARTA officers are required to undergo ongoing training. The Federal Transit Administration and the Department of Homeland Security also mandate regular drills for transit agencies like MARTA to assess emergency response plans and capabilities.

Atlanta police officers just conducted their own active shooter training at the Georgia Aquarium on Wednesday. The attraction closed to the public two hours early to accommodate the exercise.

Atlanta police Deputy Chief Kelley Collier said during a news conference the department will continue to train at popular venues to practice real-world scenarios in spaces most frequented by locals and visitors. The training also came in preparation for next summer’s FIFA World Cup.