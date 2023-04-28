Disbarred former city councilman appointed to Beltline tax advisory committee

Willis has also faced multiple lofty fines over the years by the state for ethical violations involving his nonprofit work.

Fulton County Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman nominated Willis for the appointment which was approved by the board on Feb. 15.

On March 28, just hours after Mayor Andre Dickens’ State of the City address, Atlanta city council members on the Community Development and Human Services Committee heard from Willis on why he should return to public service.

Willis told the committee that while serving he had the “distinct honor” of introducing the legislation to create the Beltline on behalf of Former Council President Cathy Woolard.

“I’m truly excited about that opportunity to come sort of full circle and be a part of this behemoth project in some small capacity,” Willis said.

None of the current council members raised concerns about his past improprieties, and some praised him for the years he spent as a council member.

“I consider you a friend and mentor,” said Councilwoman Keisha Sean Waites. “I just want to thank you for your many years of service to Atlanta and it is a distinct pleasure to follow in your footsteps and some of the work that you’ve done.”

Waites later told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Willis brings “a wealth of institutional knowledge” key to the efforts of the advisory committee and noted he served three terms on council.

“I believe in second chances,” she added.

Councilman Antonio Lewis also spoke in favor of Willis’ appointment and said he believes he will “not be afraid to hold people accountable.”

“Right now we have a city council that is not as tied to some of the old political battles of the city of Atlanta and is more focused on the group project we are trying to build,” he told the AJC. “I think Lamar Willis has the expertise that we need.”

Former Mayor Kasim Reed attempted to appoint Willis to the Fulton County/City of Atlanta Land Bank Authority in 2015, but the nomination was blocked by the Atlanta City Council at the time. Dickens was among those who voted against Willis.

When competing against Willis for the city-wide seat two years prior, Dickens’ campaign jumped on the violation to use as ammo against him. He also noted that Willis was previously fined $25,000 in 2009 by the state for not properly registering a nonprofit that raised money for student scholarships.

“We believe that people who have been barred from practicing law in the State of Georgia for unethical and immoral behavior should not be allowed to serve in a lawmaking capacity,” Dickens’ campaign said at the time.

The mayor’s office declined comment on Willis’ appointment to the Beltline committee.