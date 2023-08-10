Construction to temporarily close part of Cascade Road through August 16

A lane of Cascade Road, between Kingsdale Drive SW and Willis Mill SW, will be closed overnight for resurfacing Aug. 10-16.

Construction flaggers will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone, according to the city. Traffic will be fully restored to normal operations after each completed shift.

More than $20 million is being invested into road work for 3.5 miles of Cascade Road, a major street bisecting the community. TSPLOST funds are being used for the project, for which more than $3.5 million has already been spent.

The two-phase project spans from Kingsdale Drive near the Perimeter to Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in West End. The task includes road resurfacing, restriping, traffic signal upgrades, improvements to bus stops, extended bike lanes and additional pedestrian safety features.

Residents have voiced frustrations over the state of Cascade Road due to its pothole problems and lack of sidewalks. The first phase of construction is tentatively set for completion by April 2025.

Meanwhile, ALTDOT is hosting a community meeting on the status of the first phase of the Cascade Road project on Sept. 7, from 6-7 p.m. at Hillside International Truth Center, 2450 Cascade Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30311.

Questions and concerns related to this project can be sent to ALTDOT public relations manager Michael Frierson at mfrierson@atlantaga.gov.

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

