X

Clayton to break ground Tuesday on new Forest Park Middle School

Credit: Clayton County Public Schools

Credit: Clayton County Public Schools

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Clayton County Schools will break ground today on a new $92 million middle school for Forest Park.

The event will take place at 5 p.m. at the site of the new building, which is at 930 Finley Drive in Forest Park.

The Clayton County Board of Education in April hired Peachtree City’s Meja Construction to build the $92.2 Forest Park Million School, which will replace the current Forest Park middle with a new three-floor building.

The project is expected to accommodate 1,200 students over more than 228,000 square feet. It will be funded with $86.6 million in SPLOST revenue and $5.5 million from the Georgia Department of Education.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

1 killed when vigil marking anniversary of teen deaths erupts in shooting23m ago

WEATHER UPDATE: Dry start to last day of spring but showers come later
1h ago

Judge orders auto shop to pay $40K in oily penny, unpaid overtime case
17h ago

Credit: Family photo

Family wants answers after teen killed at sleepover
16h ago

Credit: Family photo

Family wants answers after teen killed at sleepover
16h ago

Credit: AP

Delta flight canceled after crewmember arrested just before departure
17h ago
The Latest

UPDATE: Sandy Springs boil water advisory still in effect
21h ago
Inside City Hall: Midnight Madness
22h ago
DeKalb shelter exceeds capacity, sends out urgent adoption call
22h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Tropical Storm Bret moves west in Atlantic, with possible hurricane threat to Caribbean...
6h ago
Tractor-trailer wreck closed ramp at Spaghetti Junction for hours
18h ago
A journey through Southern Black history
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top