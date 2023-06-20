Clayton to break ground Tuesday on new Forest Park Middle School

Clayton County Schools will break ground today on a new $92 million middle school for Forest Park.

The event will take place at 5 p.m. at the site of the new building, which is at 930 Finley Drive in Forest Park.

The Clayton County Board of Education in April hired Peachtree City’s Meja Construction to build the $92.2 Forest Park Million School, which will replace the current Forest Park middle with a new three-floor building.

The project is expected to accommodate 1,200 students over more than 228,000 square feet. It will be funded with $86.6 million in SPLOST revenue and $5.5 million from the Georgia Department of Education.