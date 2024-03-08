Metro Atlanta

Clayton sets Saturday meeting to discuss District 1 special election

Clayton County registration and elections officials will a hold meeting Saturday to discuss a special election for District 1's county commission seat. AJC file photo

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Clayton County registration and elections officials will a hold meeting Saturday to discuss a special election for District 1's county commission seat. AJC file photo
By
1 hour ago

Clayton County elections and registrations officials plan to hold a meeting Saturday to discuss a special election for the seat currently held by Commissioner Alieka Anderson.

Anderson qualified this week to run for chairwoman of the Clayton County Commission, vacating the District 1 seat she has held since October 2021 when she won a runoff for the post after the death of former Commissioner Sonna Singleton Gregory.

Saturday’s meeting is at 1 p.m. at 7946 North McDonough Street in Jonesboro.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

BREAKING
Fulton DA Fani Willis faces challenge in 2024 reelection bid2h ago

Credit: AP

TSA to try out self-screening prototype from company with Marietta HQ
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Georgia’s Geoff Duncan could wage No Labels bid for president
2h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Dems in Congress applaud, GOP blasts Biden’s State of the Union
2h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Dems in Congress applaud, GOP blasts Biden’s State of the Union
2h ago

Credit: AJC staff

An Atlantan helped millions get online. Got rich. And died in obscurity
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Crowded field for DeKalb CEO, commissioner races
1h ago
Cobb County candidates qualify to run for office in 2024 election
1h ago
Sheriff, tax commissioner, county commission races draw primary rivalries
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Today is last day to vote early in the Georgia presidential primary
8h ago
Georgia hospitals find some workarounds after billing systems cyberattack
Half a century after Georgia girl vanished, an old keepsake arrives out of the blue