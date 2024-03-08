Clayton sets Saturday meeting to discuss District 1 special election

Clayton County elections and registrations officials plan to hold a meeting Saturday to discuss a special election for the seat currently held by Commissioner Alieka Anderson.

Anderson qualified this week to run for chairwoman of the Clayton County Commission, vacating the District 1 seat she has held since October 2021 when she won a runoff for the post after the death of former Commissioner Sonna Singleton Gregory.

Saturday’s meeting is at 1 p.m. at 7946 North McDonough Street in Jonesboro.