Clayton County school board reelects Jessie Goree chairwoman

The Clayton County Board of Education reelected Jessie Goree chairwoman of the school board during the group’s first meeting of the year Monday.
Goree, the board’s longtime chairwoman, defeated colleague Jasmine Bowles for the position. Bowles received two votes compared to Goree’s six.
Benjamin Straker will continue to serve as vice chairman, defeating colleague Sabrina Hill six votes to three.
“I’d like to thank the board for your support for reelection as the chair,” Goree said in a brief remark.
Said Straker, “Board members, obviously you know I appreciate you (and) I thank you. Thank you for allowing me to continue assisting our leader.”
