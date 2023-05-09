Atlanta wants to buy Fulton County’s West End Performing Arts Center

The city of Atlanta announced on Monday that it is planning to purchase the West End Performing Arts Center from Fulton County through legislation introduced to Atlanta City Council last week.
Atlanta wants to pay Fulton County $100 to obtain the arts center located at 945 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, according to the ordinance introduced by city councilmembers Marci Collier Overstreet and Jason Dozier.
According to the ordinance, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners OK’ed an agreement with the city during the county’s April 12 board meeting.
In a news release on Monday, the mayor’s office said the city would also spend funds to refurbish the center. The exact price of the proposed refurbishing was not disclosed.
In a statement, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the center will enhance the quality of life for residents through arts education and programming. He also said the center will uplift the city’s local talent and creative endeavors.
“The West End Performing Arts Center is a pillar of arts and culture in Atlanta and the West End community, and this acquisition will allow us to continue showcasing the best the city has to offer,” Dickens said.
If the acquisition is approved by council, Atlanta plans to initially operate it through the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs in partnership with Fulton for a smooth transition, said the mayor’s office. The Mayor’s Arts Advisory Committee will also contribute to planning for the center’s administration.
The city’s desire to acquire the West End Arts Center comes years after the city transferred several properties to Fulton in 1983. Fulton took one of those properties and converted it into the West End Arts Center.
