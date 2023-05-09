X

Atlanta wants to buy Fulton County’s West End Performing Arts Center

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

The city of Atlanta announced on Monday that it is planning to purchase the West End Performing Arts Center from Fulton County through legislation introduced to Atlanta City Council last week.

Atlanta wants to pay Fulton County $100 to obtain the arts center located at 945 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, according to the ordinance introduced by city councilmembers Marci Collier Overstreet and Jason Dozier.

According to the ordinance, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners OK’ed an agreement with the city during the county’s April 12 board meeting.

In a news release on Monday, the mayor’s office said the city would also spend funds to refurbish the center. The exact price of the proposed refurbishing was not disclosed.

In a statement, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the center will enhance the quality of life for residents through arts education and programming. He also said the center will uplift the city’s local talent and creative endeavors.

“The West End Performing Arts Center is a pillar of arts and culture in Atlanta and the West End community, and this acquisition will allow us to continue showcasing the best the city has to offer,” Dickens said.

If the acquisition is approved by council, Atlanta plans to initially operate it through the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs in partnership with Fulton for a smooth transition, said the mayor’s office. The Mayor’s Arts Advisory Committee will also contribute to planning for the center’s administration.

The city’s desire to acquire the West End Arts Center comes years after the city transferred several properties to Fulton in 1983. Fulton took one of those properties and converted it into the West End Arts Center.

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Far-right faction pushes to oust ‘traitors’ from Georgia GOP1h ago

Credit: AP

Chaos? Kumbaya? How the debt limit standoff might end
12h ago

Credit: Miguel Roberts via AP

The Jolt: House Republicans push E-Verify as immigration crisis looms
1h ago

Tiny houses coming to College Park
1h ago

Tiny houses coming to College Park
1h ago

Credit: cus

Metro Atlanta’s spring homebuying season starts off with a whimper
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNs

Henry officials to hold meeting Wednesday to discuss golf course plans
55m ago
Metro Atlanta’s spring homebuying season starts off with a whimper
17h ago
Atlanta to pay settlement to photojournalist arrested in 2020
17h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

OPINION: How will AI change politics? It already has
Atlanta area high school graduation dates
23h ago
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top