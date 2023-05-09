Atlanta wants to buy Fulton County’s West End Performing Arts Center

“The West End Performing Arts Center is a pillar of arts and culture in Atlanta and the West End community, and this acquisition will allow us to continue showcasing the best the city has to offer,” Dickens said.

If the acquisition is approved by council, Atlanta plans to initially operate it through the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs in partnership with Fulton for a smooth transition, said the mayor’s office. The Mayor’s Arts Advisory Committee will also contribute to planning for the center’s administration.

The city’s desire to acquire the West End Arts Center comes years after the city transferred several properties to Fulton in 1983. Fulton took one of those properties and converted it into the West End Arts Center.