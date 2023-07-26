Atlanta opening cooling centers through next Monday

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

By
1 hour ago
Atlanta is opening a cooling center for city residents as temperatures over the weekend are expected to hover around 95 degrees.

The center will be located at the Old MLK Natatorium at 90 Boulevard, NE Atlanta, GA 30312, and will first open Wednesday from 1-6 p.m.

The center will reopen every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Monday, July 31.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 96 degrees over the weekend with potential thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. The city is also still experiencing poor air quality.

Throughout this month, the city has consistently recorded highs in the 90s, according to data from the National Weather Service. The oppressive heat is part of a wave that has smothered the southern half of the United States for weeks.

Follow Riley Bunch on twitter

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She writes about the city’s diverse neighborhoods and people while also keeping an eye on the Atlanta City Council and the legislation and policies that affect everyday folk.

