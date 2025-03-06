Metro Atlanta
Atlanta officials ask feds to ‘disregard’ OIG letter referring investigations

In a letter sent to DOJ and FBI, the city attorney says interim inspector general will examine the criminal allegations
The atrium of Atlanta City Hall is shown, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Atlanta.

The atrium of Atlanta City Hall is shown, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Atlanta.
By
1 hour ago

Atlanta city officials have asked federal and state authorities to “disregard” the letter from senior staff in the city’s Office of Inspector General referring ongoing criminal investigations to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the state Attorney General.

The city’s deputy inspector general along with four other senior members of the investigatory office sent a letter Monday, detailing eight investigations that the office launched in 2023 and 2024. The letter requested whistleblower protections against any retaliation, and cited recent legislation passed by Atlanta City Council that, they argue, prohibits the office from investigating criminal activity.

A March 5 response letter, signed by City Attorney Patrise Perkins-Hooker and obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, asked the law enforcement agencies to not act on the allegations, and labeled the employees who sent it “disgruntled.”

Perkins-Hooker’s letter says the employees decision to detail their investigations was fueled by the resignation of former Inspector General Shannon Manigault — who had been in a yearlong struggle with Mayor Andre Dickens over independence of the office.

Atlanta City Attorney Patrise Perkins-Hooker. (Bob Andres/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

“It is unfortunate that one of those actions was to release privileged and confidential information about pending investigations where no final report was issued or released,” Perkins-Hooker’s letter says.

The city attorney also said the allegations will continue to be investigated by the office under leadership of interim Inspector General LaDawn Blackett, who was appointed by Dickens — a move that some question as jeopardizing the independence of the OIG. Several of the investigations detailed in the OIG staff letter center on the mayor’s office or other high-ranking officials in his administration.

The letter says the OIG will continue to “finalize these and other investigations.”

“I am asking that you allow her unbiased team to finish her work on these complaints and to determine if any criminal violations actually occurred,” Perkins-Hooker’s letter says. “I would appreciate your disregard of the previous communication.”

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s office has previously said it will not pursue any of the issues raised in the letter. It is unclear if any of the criminal investigations are federal in nature, or if either federal agency is interested in pursuing them.

Those allegations range from misconduct, like contracts being awarded to political donors, to millions of dollars funneled to organizations connected to city staff. It also details questionable payments made in the city’s bid for the Democratic National Convention, and use of city contractors by department heads for personal projects.

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.