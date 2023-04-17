X

Atlanta mayor renews Atlanta Medical Center site redevelopment ban

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens on Monday issued a new executive order to maintain his ban on the redevelopment of the Atlanta Medical Center site.

Dickens is ordering the City Planning Department to refuse to accept new applications for rezonings, building permits or any other redevelopment actions for projects located within the AMC site.

Dickens issued a similar order in September, nearly a month after the Wellstar Health System announced plans to close the 460-bed hospital. That initial redevelopment ban at the 25-acre site was going to expire this month.

The mayor’s new executive order will stay in effect until the next City Council meeting, which is May 1. On Monday, City Councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet introduced legislation to ratify and to extend the mayor’s ban for 180 days.

If Overstreet’s ordinance is approved, it will extend the order until mid-October.

ExploreAtlanta Mayor: Wellstar had AMC property valued before closure announcement

The AMC was one of Atlanta’s largest providers of care to the poor, so residents were shocked on Aug. 31, 2022, when The Atlanta Journal-Constitution broke the news about its closure.

The Atlanta Medical Center is a 120-year-old institution located in the heart of the city on a 25-acre site. In 2008, the city designated the hospital as an essential infrastructure for the community’s Old Fourth Ward Master Plan.

According to the city, the land falls under several zoning regulations, such as the C-1 Community Business District, C-2 Commercial Service District, and the C-4 Central Area Commercial Residential District. Some of the properties also fall within the Beltline Overlay District and Beltline Affordable Workforce Housing District.

Dickens has previously said that Atlanta wants to prioritize the continued use of the site — in whole or in part — for health care services. The AMC housed the Atlanta Police Department’s Zone 6 Crime Suppression Precinct, so Dickens wants to maintain that public safety infrastructure at the site as well.

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Editors' Picks

5 arrested after abused Georgia teen left at Glynn County hospital3h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

Father of 6 shot to death at baby shower in Gwinnett; couple arrested
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

YSL trial: Bizarre circumstances delay jury selection
13h ago

Credit: Family photo

How a homeless man wound up dead and covered in bugs in Fulton County Jail
4h ago

Credit: Family photo

How a homeless man wound up dead and covered in bugs in Fulton County Jail
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

The Jolt: Herschel Walker’s defunct campaign spent $1 million this year
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Tyson Horne

Henry County to discuss school safety at two April community meetings
5h ago
Inside City Hall: DNC disappointment
9h ago
PHOTOS: Confederate memorials in metro Atlanta
Featured

Credit: Lane Bros. Photo Archive

Why did they chop the ‘last mansion’ on Peachtree into pieces?
5h ago
Deadly Alabama shooting underscores grim link between guns, youths in America
7h ago
High school football player among 4 killed in Alabama shooting
9h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top