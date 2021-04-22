Atlanta City Council votes to form group to review bail laws

The resolution empowers the city to form a working group to study what can be done to ensure people attend their court appearances. The group will also study the causes of ordinance violations and misdemeanors to determine how Atlanta can “break the cycle of arrest and incarceration for repeat offenders of low level offenses,” according to the resolution.

The group has 60 days to submit recommendations to the council’s Public Safety and Legal Administration Committee, according to the resolution.

Several residents submitted hours of prerecorded comments in opposition. Jack Curran and Natalie Buck called it a “bail reform rollback bill” even though the resolution states the city will not consider a repeal of the 2018 ordinance.

“Removing bail reform is damaging at any time, but the COVID-19 pandemic adds another layer of harm,” resident Clara Kelly said.