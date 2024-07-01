Breaking: Atlanta City Council OKs $2M settlement for students tased in protests
Metro Atlanta

Atlanta City Council OKs $2M settlement for students tased in protests

The two plaintiffs were pulled from their car and tased by police during nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd
(l-r)Messiah Young and Taniyah Pilgrim, the two college students tased by APB officers in 2020, walk with attorneys Justin Miller & Maul Davis to a news conference at the Fulton County Courthouse after criminal charges against the officers were dropped. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

(l-r)Messiah Young and Taniyah Pilgrim, the two college students tased by APB officers in 2020, walk with attorneys Justin Miller & Maul Davis to a news conference at the Fulton County Courthouse after criminal charges against the officers were dropped. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.
By
1 hour ago

Atlanta City Council members approved legislation on Monday for a $2 million settlement in the case of two college students who were pulled from their car and tased by police in spring 2020. The incident happened downtown as thousands were protesting the death of George Floyd in Atlanta and across the country.

College students Messiah Young and Taniyah Pilgrim were stuck in traffic shortly before 10 p.m. at Centennial Olympic Park Drive and Andrew Young International Boulevard on May 30, 2020, when they were confronted by Atlanta police.

Body camera footage shows the officers smash the driver’s side window before using their Tasers on the couple, pulling them from the car and throwing them to the ground.

A citywide curfew was in place at the time, following days of protests in downtown Atlanta in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. Attorneys for Young and Pilgrim said their clients didn’t realize they were violating the curfew.

The two filed a civil lawsuit in 2021 against the city of Atlanta, Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the individual officers involved in the arrest: including Ivory Streeter, Mark Gardner, Lonnie Hood, Armond Jones, Willie T. Sauls and Ronald Claud.

About the Author

Follow Riley Bunch on twitter

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She writes about the city’s diverse neighborhoods and people while also keeping an eye on the Atlanta City Council and the legislation and policies that affect everyday folk.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Michael A. Schwarz

Top item at fundraiser? $1 million for Jimmy Carter’s old art tools, print

Credit: Family photo

5 members of metro Atlanta family killed in small plane crash
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

After weeklong search, Georgia firefighters found dead in Tennessee

Credit: video

OPINION
Readers’ reactions to AJC editorial calling on Biden to pass the torch

Credit: video

OPINION
Readers’ reactions to AJC editorial calling on Biden to pass the torch

Credit: Courtesy Gensler

Centennial Yards starting entertainment district, limits Gulch parking
The Latest

Credit: Douglas County

Judge arrested at Atlanta nightclub replaced; incoming judge who won May primary to take...
Judge blocks Georgia’s online sales law, a win for Meta, Craigslist, others
Inside City Hall: Candidates qualify for open Atlanta Council seat
Featured

Credit: NYT

The Supreme Court immunity ruling may not save Trump in Georgia
Plans underway for Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday
13 festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular