Atlanta City Council approves city’s historic budget

Atlanta City Council passed the largest budget in city history Tuesday, dedicating additional funds to help with public safety retention and pay raises for city employees.

Atlanta residents can also expect to see a slight property tax increase after council voted to put more dollars toward park maintenance and security.

The spending plan for fiscal year 2024 — which begins July 1 — includes a $790 million general fund, which pays for most city operations. When combined with the aviation and watershed budgets, along with other revenues, the city amasses a hefty $2.5 billion in overall economic impact, according to the mayor’s office.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced his budget priorities in May, kicking off budget season during which department heads filed in and out of City Hall to lobby council members for spending increases.

Dickens’ proposed budget included increases for youth programs and public safety. It also earmarked funds for a second annual 2.5% cost-of-living increase for city employees and money to improve the conditions of city-owned buildings.

Atlanta City Council members stuck to the mayor’s agenda and OK’d items, such as $6.2 million in vehicles and equipment for police and firefighters and $8 million for the city’s affordable housing trust fund.

“It’s a very ambitious budget that attempts to capture all the administration’s as well as the city’s aspirations,” Councilman and Finance Executive Committee Chair Alex Wan said.

The budget passed unanimously, 13-0, with council members Keisha Sean Waites and Howard Shook absent.

After the vote, Dickens entered the council’s chambers to thank the council for passing what he called a “personnel budget” due to the investment in city employees across departments.

The first-term mayor said the budget’s approval demonstrates how the executive and legislative branches of Atlanta’s government work together well.

“Two back-to-back unanimously passed budgets is nothing to sneeze at,” Dickens said. “We’re making historic investments in people and in the city and yet we still have the largest budget, the largest reserves, and the highest credit rating ever.”

In alignment with the mayor’s focus on Atlanta youth, the approved budget includes more than $6 million for the operation of the city’s At-Promise Youth Centers and youth programs, as well as employment initiatives.

“The investment in the youth is clear in this budget,” Councilman Antonio Lewis said.

Tax increase for parks

The City Council voted to change the park improvement fund tax from 50 cents to $1 for every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.

The council approved the increased tax 12-0, with council member Michael Julian Bond the additional councilmember absent for that vote. There were no other tax increases in the budget.

The council’s office says the legislation will bolster the park improvement fund by approximately $16 million annually. Councilman Dustin Hillis previously said the tax increase will provide an additional $11.2 million a year for maintenance, and another $1.6 million for safety and security.

According to the ordinance, 50% of the fund is exclusively for city parks, recreation centers, and trail capital projects.

“This is a historic day for parks in the city of Atlanta,” Hillis said.