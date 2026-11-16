News A.M. ATL: Air time Plus: ICE arrests, tax credits Share (Broly Su/AJC)

By AJ Willingham 1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! It’s funny how quickly one goes from “Wow, it’s fall!” to “Wow … it’s cold.” Every year, the first time I have to don a heavy jacket or step onto cold bathroom tiles in the morning, I’m reminded to be grateful for the simplest things. I think of our neighbors who don’t have heat, warmth or shelter — things we often take for granted, but that allow us to live comfortably and are out of reach for so many. If you’re inclined, now is the time to clean out the coat closet, wash the old blankets, and donate to your favorite neighborhood group or organization to share the warmth.

Let’s get to it. A VERY BAD TRAVEL WEEKEND When officials issued a national ground stop on Friday, "out of an abundance of caution," 3,500 flights were in the air. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was not the place to be this weekend after a historic nationwide ground stop stranded thousands of travelers, many right here in the world’s busiest airport. Officials say flight delays and cancellations may continue throughout the week. Delta urged weekend travelers who had some flexibility to rebook on weekday flights.

On the national level, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said it will “take us some time to get back to capacity.”

🔎 READ MORE: Atlanta travelers crossing fingers that worst is over ✈️ FREE TO READ: If you’re braving air travel this week, here are some tips to prepare for possible disruptions. They include strategic packing and an overview of waived fees.

By the numbers: About 12,000 flights nationwide were canceled Friday, including 9,000 commercial and 3,000 private flights.

That included 750 flights in and out of ATL.

More than 5,800 of roughly 41,000 scheduled flights nationwide were canceled by Saturday midafternoon.

More than 500 of those were to and from ATL. So … what happened? The only thing flying on Friday evening were conspiracy theories about what caused the most significant ground stop since the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001.

The official story, from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, is either an error or equipment failure while a contractor was installing fiber optic lines to replace aging copper wires at a remote, unspecified location. 🔎 READ MORE: The contracted company explains how they’re helping modernize airspace communications infrastructure

I’m getting secondhand stress thinking about visitors trying to flee the airport this weekend, only to get snagged in the planned I-285 construction closures. We swear, things usually aren’t like this! Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

TWIN SOCCER STANDOUTS ARRESTED BY ICE From left, Carlos Enrique Orta, Reyna Santoro de Orta and the couple's two children: Luis and Carlos Orta Santoro. (Courtesy of Reyna Santoro de Orta) Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested two 19-year-olds from Bethlehem, once again raising questions about the agency’s methods and arrest criteria. Luis and Carlos Orta Santoro were arrested during a traffic stop on the way to their college campus in Alabama. Police allegedly said their vehicle didn’t come to a complete stop at a stop sign.

The twin brothers and their parents are asylum seekers from Venezuela. The family applied for asylum protections after legally entering the country on a tourist visa.

Although that visa has expired, their asylum case remains pending. In the meantime, the brothers were granted U.S. work permits and Georgia driver’s licenses.

Neither has been charged with a crime before, according to their mother.

In the past, asylum applicants without criminal records were not prioritized for arrest and deportation while their cases wound their way through the immigration court system.

🔎 FREE TO READ: “It’s been hell.” The twins’ parents say they’re caught among fear, anger and self-blame Part of a larger system The Lincoln Police Department, whose officers apprehended the brothers, signed a partnership agreement with ICE in July.

Traffic stops have become a common way for police and ICE to team up and arrest immigrants en masse.

🔎 READ MORE: How police stops funnel drivers to ICE ATLANTA LEADERS SEE POTENTIAL UNDER NEW STATE LEADERSHIP Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a news conference outlining plans for her gubernatorial transition at the state Capitol. (Natrice Miller for the AJC) It’s no secret Atlanta’s city leaders and state lawmakers haven’t seen eye-to-eye on issues facing their respective jurisdictions. Things will look a lot different when Georgia’s new legislative session begins on Jan. 11. More Democratic representation could mean a fresh start for some of the city’s most critical priorities like transit, housing and healthcare. “All these issues are now on the table,” Courtney English, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ chief of staff, told the AJC. “It just creates a massive opportunity.” Here are some items on Dickens’ and the Atlanta City Council’s latest lists of potential asks for denizens under the Gold Dome:

water usage disclosure requirements for data centers

more state funding for housing

help funding healthcare facilities like the new hospital planned for the Southside

investments in early childhood education

state funding for transit and MARTA reform 🔎 READ MORE: Why the vibe has switched from playing “defense” to playing “offense” MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS ⚖️ The Stone Mountain debate, revisited: A small group of Democrats want to revive two pieces of legislation to address Stone Mountain’s role as a state-owned Confederate monument and one-time headquarters of the Ku Klux Klan. However, the bills may not be something other Dems want to prioritize in a brand-new legislative landscape. ⚡ Metro Atlanta has emerged as a hotspot for AI-driven data center construction. But could the election of more data center skeptics and Wall Street’s suddenly cooler reception chill development? NEW TAX CREDIT DIVIDES EDUCATORS Gov. Brian Kemp opted Georgia into a federal tax credit scholarship program known as the Education Freedom Tax Credit. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) A new federal tax credit scholarship program, called the Education Freedom Tax Credit, will allow families to claim tax credits of up to $3,400 a year for donations made to scholarship-granting organizations.

Georgia has opted into the program. Now, the question for Georgia educators is: Which schools will it actually benefit? What is the Education Freedom Tax Credit? The EFTC was part of the Trump administration’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” that passed last year.

In states that opt into the program, a taxpayer can make a donation to a scholarship granting organization and claim up to $1,700 ($3,400 if filing jointly) back in the form of a tax credit.

The donated money then goes toward scholarships or other educational resources for students.

Frequently, those scholarships are used to defray the cost of private school tuition. This has led critics to compare the program to the school voucher system, which arose in the 1950s to support segregation academies, or private schools designed to give white families an option to avoid segregated schools. Who’s likely to benefit? Critics and experts say the program is likely to funnel money away from Georgia’s public schools, which are already in dire need of support.

However, public education advocates have their own strategies. The Southern Education Foundation, for instance, is building an alliance of scholarship-granting organizations that will focus on securing the funding for students attending public schools. 🔎 READ MORE: Educators share their hopes, reservations NEWS BITES Fans cheer as popular online platform for spinoff stories nears full return after security incident

You have to admire the diplomacy of calling Archive of Our Own, a site best known for dirty (yet shockingly literary) fan fiction, “an online platform for spinoff stories.” Richard Sterban, the iconic bass voice of country and gospel group The Oak Ridge Boys, dies at 83 You know the song “Elvira,” right? That’s him. A rare vocal talent. Could everything be broken? Grounded jets, Microsoft outage, AI chaos make some wonder It’s too early in the day — in the week, actually — to be pondering such things. ON THIS DATE Nov. 16, 1968 Street scenes. Old gentleman on Buckhead bus: “Women don’t cook like they used to for Thanksgiving. You won’t see one man in three take a nap nowadays after dinner.”