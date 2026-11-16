A.M. ATL: Air time

Morning, y’all! It’s funny how quickly one goes from “Wow, it’s fall!” to “Wow … it’s cold.” Every year, the first time I have to don a heavy jacket or step onto cold bathroom tiles in the morning, I’m reminded to be grateful for the simplest things. I think of our neighbors who don’t have heat, warmth or shelter — things we often take for granted, but that allow us to live comfortably and are out of reach for so many.
If you’re inclined, now is the time to clean out the coat closet, wash the old blankets, and donate to your favorite neighborhood group or organization to share the warmth.
Let’s get to it.
A VERY BAD TRAVEL WEEKEND
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was not the place to be this weekend after a historic nationwide ground stop stranded thousands of travelers, many right here in the world’s busiest airport.
Officials say flight delays and cancellations may continue throughout the week. Delta urged weekend travelers who had some flexibility to rebook on weekday flights.
On the national level, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said it will “take us some time to get back to capacity.”
✈️FREE TO READ: If you’re braving air travel this week, here are some tips to prepare for possible disruptions. They include strategic packing and an overview of waived fees.
By the numbers:
About 12,000 flights nationwide were canceled Friday, including 9,000 commercial and 3,000 private flights.
That included 750 flights in and out of ATL.
More than 5,800 of roughly 41,000 scheduled flights nationwide were canceled by Saturday midafternoon.
More than 500 of those were to and from ATL.
So … what happened?
The only thing flying on Friday evening were conspiracy theories about what caused the most significant ground stop since the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001.
The official story, from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, is either an error or equipment failure while a contractor was installing fiber optic lines to replace aging copper wires at a remote, unspecified location.
I’m getting secondhand stress thinking about visitors trying to flee the airport this weekend, only to get snagged in the planned I-285 construction closures. We swear, things usually aren’t like this!
ATLANTA LEADERS SEE POTENTIAL UNDER NEW STATE LEADERSHIP
It’s no secret Atlanta’s city leaders and state lawmakers haven’t seen eye-to-eye on issues facing their respective jurisdictions.
Things will look a lot different when Georgia’s new legislative session begins on Jan. 11. More Democratic representation could mean a fresh start for some of the city’s most critical priorities like transit, housing and healthcare.
“All these issues are now on the table,” Courtney English, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ chief of staff, told the AJC. “It just creates a massive opportunity.”
Here are some items on Dickens’ and the Atlanta City Council’s latest lists of potential asks for denizens under the Gold Dome:
water usage disclosure requirements for data centers
more state funding for housing
help funding healthcare facilities like the new hospital planned for the Southside
⚖️The Stone Mountain debate, revisited:A small group of Democrats want to revive two pieces of legislation to address Stone Mountain’s role as a state-owned Confederate monument and one-time headquarters of the Ku Klux Klan. However, the bills may not be something other Dems want to prioritize in a brand-new legislative landscape.
A new federal tax credit scholarship program, called the Education Freedom Tax Credit, will allow families to claim tax credits of up to $3,400 a year for donations made to scholarship-granting organizations.
Georgia has opted into the program. Now, the question for Georgia educators is: Which schools will it actually benefit?
What is the Education Freedom Tax Credit?
The EFTC was part of the Trump administration’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” that passed last year.
In states that opt into the program, a taxpayer can make a donation to a scholarship granting organization and claim up to $1,700 ($3,400 if filing jointly) back in the form of a tax credit.
The donated money then goes toward scholarships or other educational resources for students.
Frequently, those scholarships are used to defray the cost of private school tuition. This has led critics to compare the program to the school voucher system, which arose in the 1950s to support segregation academies, or private schools designed to give white families an option to avoid segregated schools.
Who’s likely to benefit?
Critics and experts say the program is likely to funnel money away from Georgia’s public schools, which are already in dire need of support.
However, public education advocates have their own strategies. The Southern Education Foundation, for instance, is building an alliance of scholarship-granting organizations that will focus on securing the funding for students attending public schools.