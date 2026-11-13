Live Updates FAA ground stop at Atlanta airport: Latest on flight delays and cancellations The nationwide ground stop halted departures at Hartsfield-Jackson, but planes already in the air can still land. Share A Delta Airlines aircraft lands at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

By AJC Updated 2 minutes ago

6:44 p.m. | Traveler said airport concourse scene was ‘strangely normal’ amid ground stop Emily Hosler, a traveler who was trying to fly back to Pittsburgh on Friday after a work trip to Atlanta, said she was supposed to board her flight at 4 p.m., “right as they announced the stoppage.” “It’s been an interesting few days with the Microsoft outage and now this,” according to Hosler. After the nationwide ground stop took effect, “people started getting alerts on their phones before any announcement was made.” Where Hosler was waiting at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport early Friday evening, she found it was “actually strangely... normal” and “not any more crowded or loud than usual.”

— Kelly Yamanouchi 6:38 p.m. | Traveler got word of ground stop while on plane at gate Shane Pruitt was on a plane at the gate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when he and other passengers on board got word of the nationwide ground stop due to “extraordinary circumstances” and safety. Everyone was “calm” on the plane but just weren’t getting any answers, Pruitt told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He said some passengers who live in Atlanta decided to get off the plane and go back home, deciding not to travel today. Then, the airline directed all passengers to deboard the plane.

Pruitt is trying to fly back home to Dallas-Fort Worth. — Kelly Yamanouchi

6:29 p.m. |Atlanta hotels filling up fast Those looking for somewhere more comfortable to stay than the airport terminal floor may run into some turbulence: the closest hotels to Hartsfield-Jackson all appear to be sold out, according to their websites.Marriott and Hyatt are referring inquiring guests to other Atlanta-area properties, where rates are listed at about $150 per night for the Hyatt House Atlanta/Cobb Galleria, which sits about 22 miles north of the airport, or just over $500 per night at the Moxy Atlanta Downtown, Marriott’s next-closest property. – Kat Greene 6:28 p.m. |Traveler waits out nationwide ground stop at Centurion Lounge Toni Day, a traveler who was trying to fly through Atlanta on Friday to return home to Daytona Beach from Las Vegas, instead found herself waiting out the nationwide ground stop in an airport lounge.

Day, a travel adviser, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she “was at the gate getting ready to board when the Delta pilot came out and told us about the nationwide ground stop.” “He said for those of us with connecting flights in Atlanta to not worry, as all flights were grounded which would result in delays in Atlanta as well,” Day added.

She has access to the Centurion Lounge and went there during the delay at the Las Vegas airport. On Friday evening, she noted that the club was “starting to get crowded and the gate areas are getting crowded as well as people keep arriving at the airport.” “Passengers are taking it all in stride. It is what it is.” — Kelly Yamanouchi

6:26 p.m. | Homeland security secretary says outage is not a terrorist Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the national ground stop is a product of cautiousness, not terrorism, after the Federal Aviation Administration system had an outage. “This was a telecommunication outage throughout FAA,” he said. “Out of abundant caution, we have grounded all the flights.” Mullin said all flights are accounted for. Incoming flights, both domestic and international, that are in the air are being dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

Mullin said a cyberattack cannot be ruled out, but it’s too early to say. The focus right now is on safety and assisting travelers, he said. – Tia Mitchell 6:24 p.m. | Ground stop comes as FAA is in the midst of major tech modernization Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy blamed the nationwide ground stop on a “communication issue.” But the situation came just as the FAA has recently begun rolling out a new AI-powered tool for air traffic control designed to better route flights. That tool is just one part of a multibillion-dollar modernization underway in the nation’s airspace management systems. Some labor unions have been circumspect, warning no human jobs should be diminished as new technology comes online, even though the FAA has reiterated it’s not designed to replace any.

Jim Starnes, a Delta aircraft dispatcher speaking in his capacity as head of government affairs for the dispatchers’ union, PAFCA International noted that today’s ground stop is an example of the importance of humans in the system. “This is a technology failure. Humans are working to fix it,” he said. Related Story New AI tech deployed in Atlanta’s air traffic control. Here’s what it does. November 13, 2026 – Emma Hurt 6:24 p.m. | Here is where to eat if you are stuck at Hartsfield Stranded at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport? The good news is that there are plenty of places to eat and drink. Here are some of the best dining options in each concourse.

Where to eat at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport – Yvonne Zusel 6:23 p.m. | Atlanta officials closely monitoring ongoing disruption The city of Atlanta, which owns and operates the Atlanta airport, said it is closely monitoring the situation unfolding there amid disruption caused by a national ground stop.“The ground stop is currently in effect indefinitely. Aircraft that were already in the air are permitted to land; however, no flights will be allowed to depart until the FAA lifts the ground stop,” the city said in a statement.Atlanta police previously confirmed it had increased its staffing at the site, and Atlanta fire, including emergency medical teams, will also have more personnel on site “out of an abundance of caution.” – Vanessa McCray 6:20 p.m. | Stranded at Hartsfield-Jackson? Here are some options for where to stay. The nationwide ground stop has left thousands of travelers grounded at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Some marooned travelers may end up stuck at the airport. But to navigate the unexpected upheaval of plans, it helps to be aware of some possible courses of action — depending on time and resources available. Airport hotels There are dozens of airport hotels near Hartsfield-Jackson, and many have free shuttles.

However, airport-area hotels can fill up quickly when there are mass flight cancellations that leave travelers looking for last-minute lodging near the airport. Still, there are plenty of other options. MARTA into the city There is a Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) train station inside the domestic terminal of the Atlanta airport, where passengers can take the rail service into downtown Atlanta, Midtown, Buckhead and other areas around metro Atlanta. That means travelers stuck in Atlanta for more than a day can book hotels near any MARTA station and get there with a $2.50 train trip. MARTA stations at Medical Center, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs are also in the Perimeter business district north of Atlanta.

SkyTrain For those who want to easily reach a hotel near the airport without taking a shuttle or car, there’s a free SkyTrain at Hartsfield-Jackson that goes to the Gateway Campus.At the Gateway Campus is a Marriott, a Renaissance hotel, a SpringHill Suites and an AC Hotel. These hotels, with their convenient connection to the airport, often come with higher room rates than more remote hotels. There’s also a Home2Suites and a Tru by Hilton nearby.The SkyTrain also takes passengers to the airport’s Rental Car Center. — Kelly Yamanouchi 6:18 p.m. | Delays mount at Atlanta, nationwide As of 6:15 p.m. a cascade of about 800 flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport were already delayed, according to flight tracking website Flight Aware. Nationally, total flight delays had ballooned to more than 26,000. “This has the potential to be a multi-day issue,” said Jim Starnes, a Delta aircraft dispatcher speaking in his capacity as head of government affairs for the dispatchers’ union, PAFCA International told the AJC. “This is going to be a considerable challenge as carriers work to recover diverted flights” and the cascade of cancellations that will follow, he said.

He added there hasn’t been a nationwide ground stop of this scale since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. — Emma Hurt 6:16 p.m. | University of Missouri football team not impacted by ground stop ahead of UGA game The Missouri Tigers football team landed in Georgia on Friday afternoon ahead of their Saturday showdown in Athens with the Georgia Bulldogs, Connor Riley of DawgNation reports. — Scott Trubey 6:11 | Traveler stuck at Atlanta airport, worried about trip Mary Tranelli, a traveler from New York, was flying through Atlanta on Friday to visit her sister in Nashville for the weekend when her flight was hit by the nationwide ground stop. From Concourse B at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday evening, she said some travelers are trying to rent cars but were unable to. Tranelli, who lives in Farmington, New York, said she hasn’t seen her sister in a couple of years, and “I’ve got to figure out how I’m going to get there now.” She said her sister may need to drive from Nashville to pick her up.

“They just keep delaying,” she said. She said the atmosphere on the concourse was still “pretty quiet.” Passengers were told the ground stop was “due to extraordinary circumstances,” but there’s “lots of speculation going on,” Tranelli said. There are concerns that it could be a long while before the ground stop is lifted, she said. She’s wondering if she’ll be able to get back home to New York on Monday. “I just had a conversation with my brother who lives in Michigan, and he goes, ‘I don’t know if I’d worry about getting to Nashville. You need to worry about getting back home if this thing doesn’t get lifted.’” Tranelli said. He told her “the longer you wait, it could just get worse.” “I’m a pretty easygoing person,” she said. “I’m pretty laid back and patient, so we’ll see.”

— Kelly Yamanouchi 6:07 PM | Flavor Flav offers airport updates Entertainer Flavor Flav has spent Friday afternoon keeping his more than 300,000 followers on the social media platform Bluesky updated on the situation through his verified account.“Ground stop will be ‘multiple hours,’” he posted just before 4:30 p.m. “This has been Flavor Flav from the Atlanta Airport. And now to Chuck D from JFK.”Bluesky itself expressed its appreciation saying: “thank you for your on-the-ground reporting, Flavor Flav.” — Vanessa McCray 5:58 p.m. | Eight rental car companies sell out at Hartsfield-Jackson Eight rental car companies at Atlanta’s airport were sold out Friday evening, Channel 2 Action News reported. They were Alamo, Avis, Enterprise, Hertz, National, Payless, Sixt and Thrifty. Uber and Lyft were showing fares of $100 or more for rides from the airport to Midtown Atlanta.