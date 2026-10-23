Spirit, which was in Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, stopped flying and shut down in May after 34 years. It blamed rising costs, including jet fuel prices amid the Iran war.
In a statement, Delta said it “will continue working with the City of Atlanta to ensure its facilities are used in a way that best supports customers and sustains Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s position as a leading global gateway.”
Delta and its partners control more than 80% of the passenger traffic at Hartsfield-Jackson, the world’s busiest airport. Delta has over the years worked to defend its “fortress hub” against competitors.
Before its shutdown, Spirit carried less than 2% of passengers there.
Adding more gates can allow Delta to add more flights at preferred times for its operation and passengers, and can add more capacity during peak periods when aircraft that just landed are waiting for an available gate, for example.
The move by Delta is timely given that several gates at the Atlanta airport have been closed at a time during a massive ongoing project to widen Concourse D.
But even after the Concourse D expansion project is complete, the number of gates on D will actually decrease from 40 to 34, because the gates will be designed to handle larger aircraft.
According to documents filed in Spirit’s bankruptcy proceedings, Spirit had contacted 10 airlines to gauge their interest in the leased space at Hartsfield-Jackson. Only Delta, which operates many of its regional flights from Concourse C, and one additional unnamed bidder expressed interest in the lease.
In a bidding war, Delta ended up submitting the higher offer after Spirit extended the timeline for bids. The deal was approved by the court in July. The Atlanta City Council on Monday approved a resolution on the assignment of the rest of the Spirit lease to Delta.
-AJC reporter Savannah Sicurella contributed to this report.