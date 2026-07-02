Delta could acquire rights to Spirit Airlines’ old Hartsfield-Jackson gates

Delta Air Lines could grab an even bigger piece of prime real estate at the world’s busiest airport through the bankruptcy of a low-cost rival.
Delta has bid for and appears to be the likely winner for control of two gates, the ticketing lobby and support space previously controlled by Spirit Airlines at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Atlanta-based Delta offered the budget carrier a $12 million one-time fee for use of the space, which includes gates C4 and C6, according to documents filed in Spirit’s bankruptcy proceedings.
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If the deal is approved, Delta would control the space until June 30, 2031, the date by which Spirit’s original lease was set to expire. A hearing date has been set for the motion on July 8, according to the filing submitted in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.
In a statement, Delta said the airline will continue working with Atlanta to ensure “its facilities are used in a way that best supports customers” and sustains Hartsfield-Jackson as a leading global airport.
A representative for Hartsfield-Jackson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Spirit filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August 2025 — its second trip to bankruptcy court in less than two years — and ceased operations with little notice this past May. The Florida-based carrier, which had operated for 34 years, blamed rising costs, including jet fuel prices amid the Iran war.
Spirit is selling off every possible asset, from planes and spare parts to real estate.
A vacant Spirit Airlines gate is shown on Concourse C at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Atlanta. Spirit Airlines ceased all operations and announced on Saturday, May 2, 2026, that it has gone out of business after 34 years. (Jason Getz/AJC)
According to the motion, Spirit contacted 10 potential parties to gauge their interest in the use and lease agreement at Hartsfield-Jackson. The group of potential users for the space was limited to airlines that already operate at Concourse C where gates C4 and C6 are located, as well as those that can take on additional capacity. Only Delta, which operates many of its regional flights from Concourse C, and one additional unnamed bidder expressed interest in the lease.
Delta and its regional partners control nearly 80% of passenger traffic into and out of Hartsfield-Jackson. The move buttresses Delta’s position on Concourse C and gives it control of space in Domestic Terminal North. Spirit controlled about 3% of passenger traffic at the Atlanta airport prior to its liquidation.
Initially, the other bidder submitted the better offer. Delta upped the ante and submitted an increased offer after Spirit extended the timeline for bids.
Spirit determined the Delta bid would provide a greater recovery for creditors than any known or available alternative, the filing said. Assigning the lease to Delta allows Spirit to stop paying costs associated with the asset as it continues to wind down its operations. Spirit will pay about $722,000 to the city of Atlanta, which owns the airport, to account for any defaults under its lease agreement.
In a declaration included in the filing, Chip Sandifer, Spirit’s vice president for corporate real estate and airport administration, said he believes the deal would show the carrier “exercising their sound business judgment in accordance with their fiduciary duties,” serve in the best interests of their stakeholders and maximize value for creditors.