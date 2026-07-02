Business Delta could acquire rights to Spirit Airlines’ old Hartsfield-Jackson gates The deal comes as Spirit liquidates every possible asset, from planes and spare parts to real estate. Traveler walk through Concourse C at Hartsfield-Jackson airport in Atlanta on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2025)

By Savannah Sicurella 53 minutes ago Share

Delta Air Lines could grab an even bigger piece of prime real estate at the world’s busiest airport through the bankruptcy of a low-cost rival. Delta has bid for and appears to be the likely winner for control of two gates, the ticketing lobby and support space previously controlled by Spirit Airlines at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Atlanta-based Delta offered the budget carrier a $12 million one-time fee for use of the space, which includes gates C4 and C6, according to documents filed in Spirit’s bankruptcy proceedings. Loading... If the deal is approved, Delta would control the space until June 30, 2031, the date by which Spirit’s original lease was set to expire. A hearing date has been set for the motion on July 8, according to the filing submitted in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

In a statement, Delta said the airline will continue working with Atlanta to ensure “its facilities are used in a way that best supports customers” and sustains Hartsfield-Jackson as a leading global airport. A representative for Hartsfield-Jackson did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Spirit filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August 2025 — its second trip to bankruptcy court in less than two years — and ceased operations with little notice this past May. The Florida-based carrier, which had operated for 34 years, blamed rising costs, including jet fuel prices amid the Iran war. Spirit is selling off every possible asset, from planes and spare parts to real estate.

A vacant Spirit Airlines gate is shown on Concourse C at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Atlanta. Spirit Airlines ceased all operations and announced on Saturday, May 2, 2026, that it has gone out of business after 34 years. (Jason Getz/AJC) According to the motion, Spirit contacted 10 potential parties to gauge their interest in the use and lease agreement at Hartsfield-Jackson. The group of potential users for the space was limited to airlines that already operate at Concourse C where gates C4 and C6 are located, as well as those that can take on additional capacity. Only Delta, which operates many of its regional flights from Concourse C, and one additional unnamed bidder expressed interest in the lease.