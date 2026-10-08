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A.M. ATL: Stormy weather

Plus: MARTA budget, shooting updates
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(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
AJ Willingham
By
58 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! It is I, revivified and back from France. The trip was a dream, except for a dicey moment when a server set down a pitcher labeled “sweet tea” in front of two Atlantans, a woman from Houston and another from New Orleans. You should have seen the dubious looks on our faces. It was potable, bless their French hearts.

Let’s hear a round of applause for Adam and Cassidy, who as always knocked it out of the park while I was doing some Gallic gallivanting. It’s tough working with so many talented people.

Oh, and scroll to the bottom for the best morning photo I’ve ever taken.

Let’s get to it.

HAVE MERCY, ISAIAS

Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to intensify into a hurricane and could affect the Georgia at Alabama game, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. (Screenshot/National Hurricane Center)
Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to intensify into a hurricane and could affect the Georgia at Alabama game, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. (Screenshot/National Hurricane Center)

By the time you read this, Tropical Storm Isaias could be the first Atlantic hurricane of the season. If not now, then possibly soon. Here’s the latest on how it will impact Georgia:

🔎 READ MORE: Isaias’ projected impact on the South

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

NEW INFO IN VIENNA SHOOTING

(Mike Stewart/AP)
(Mike Stewart/AP)

New details from last weekend’s mass shooting in the small Georgia town of Vienna are sparking as many new questions as answers.

Thirty-five people were injured and two were killed when a rally of gunfire broke out at a large gathering that reportedly attracted people from around the area.

🔎 READ MORE: AJC Macon bureau chief Joe Kovac Jr. has more details

P.S. — My husband tells me national media coverage of the tragedy featured a lot of mispronunciations of “Vienna.” (It’s Vy-eena.) Sorry Vienna, you deserve better.

MARTA SPENT TOO MUCH

MARTA went over last year’s fiscal budget by nearly 17%. Oops.

🔎 READ MORE: How the agency will pay for the overage

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🐘 Rick Jackson once said he wanted to be “Trump’s favorite governor.” The billionaire has moved away from that messaging lately, instead aligning himself with Gov. Brian Kemp, a nationally popular leader who nonetheless has occasionally broken with the MAGA mainstream. AJC senior political columnist Patricia Murphy breaks it down.

🔋 Duracell, one of the world’s largest battery manufacturers, has opened a $56 million global research and development headquarters at Science Square, Georgia Tech’s life sciences district along North Avenue in Atlanta.

IT’S ‘FLAGSHIP’ DAY!

AJC Entertainment's Rodney Ho, left, and a friend. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
AJC Entertainment's Rodney Ho, left, and a friend. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

A new episode of “Flagship,” the AJC’s weekly news and all-around-interesting-story digest, drops today. Like a well-stocked Halloween candy bucket, it has a little bit of everything.

👹 Netherworld turns 30: Atlanta’s most beloved haunt has a big birthday this year. To celebrate, Rodney Ho got mic’ed up and braved the Netherworld experience. We will never let him live it down.

💰 Talkin’ TADS: We often talk about tax allocation districts, a fundraising tool favored by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. But what does it actually mean? Riley Bunch and I have what is probably the liveliest conversation ever recorded about the topic.

📺 A Different World: “A Different World” was a touchstone of Black TV culture in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Ernie Suggs sits down with three cast members of the brand-new reboot, and makes a case for a second look at the unforgettable original.

🎧 Listen to “Flagship” on the AJC site, or anywhere you get your podcasts. Just search “AJC Flagship.”

NEWS BITES

Braves get eliminated, must now evaluate what needs to change this offseason

The ending stings, but there was plenty worth cheering along the way.

Dream remains perfect in postseason run after Game 2 overtime win over Liberty

Just the postseason pick-me-up Atlanta needed.

Decatur Book Festival ends relationship with romance bookstore after accusations of racism at event

Nothing hits like hyperlocal niche interest drama.

FCC could allow more political robocalls before midterms, including AI ones

“Midterm elections are really taxing on the collective American psyche. How can we make it even worse?”

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 8, 1923

Thousands greet great orchestra at first concert. Atlanta’s great symphony orchestra gave its first concert yesterday afternoon at the Howard Theater. The occasion marked one of the greatest strides ever taken by the city in its steady march forward to fulfill its destiny of greatness — greatness as yet barely guessed by the most optimistic of its people.

Persnickety history note: This was the birth of the first ensemble known as the ASO. The Atlanta Youth Symphony, founded in 1945, was the first ancestor of today’s Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. Regardless, a wonderful moment in Atlanta’s arts history.

Sadly, the front page article text doesn’t say what was played. It does specify the event had some nice flower arrangements, though.

ONE MORE THING

(AJ Willingham/AJC)
(AJ Willingham/AJC)

Behold, the sunrise from Château de Béduer in southwestern France, where I was fortunate to spend a few nights. That view will get you going, right?!

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.