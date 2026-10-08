A.M. ATL: Stormy weather

Morning, y’all! It is I, revivified and back from France. The trip was a dream, except for a dicey moment when a server set down a pitcher labeled “sweet tea” in front of two Atlantans, a woman from Houston and another from New Orleans. You should have seen the dubious looks on our faces. It was potable, bless their French hearts.
Let’s hear a round of applause for Adam and Cassidy, who as always knocked it out of the park while I was doing some Gallic gallivanting. It’s tough working with so many talented people.
Oh, and scroll to the bottom for the best morning photo I’ve ever taken.
Let’s get to it.
HAVE MERCY, ISAIAS
By the time you read this, Tropical Storm Isaias could be the first Atlantic hurricane of the season. If not now, then possibly soon. Here’s the latest on how it will impact Georgia:
Isaias is hanging around in the Gulf and is expected to make landfall as a hurricane late Friday or early Saturday between southeastern Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle.
It could possibly bring heavy rain, strong winds and some tornadoes to Georgia Friday evening through Saturday. That could mean flooding and dangerous driving conditions.
The football of it all: The bad weather has already forced schools to reschedule a few college football games, which, behind concerns for safety and property, is of high regional importance. We’re keeping an eye on the big Georgia-Alabama game in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, which President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend.
P.S. — My husband tells me national media coverage of the tragedy featured a lot of mispronunciations of “Vienna.” (It’s Vy-eena.) Sorry Vienna, you deserve better.
MARTA SPENT TOO MUCH
MARTA went over last year’s fiscal budget by nearly 17%. Oops.
MARTA’s full FY2026 budget was $1.55 billion. Its operating budget took up $652 million of that amount. Overtime spending and other costs stretched operational spending to nearly $762 million.
After delivering the sobering news at a recent board meeting, General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt and other budget officials announced new procedures including monthly check-ins with staff and six-month reviews with the board to avoid future overruns.
The World Cup delivered MARTA an unprecedented challenge, but officials say tournament expenses weren’t a main factor in the overspending.
💰 Talkin’ TADS: We often talk about tax allocation districts, a fundraising tool favored by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. But what does it actually mean? Riley Bunch and I have what is probably the liveliest conversation ever recorded about the topic.
📺 A Different World: “A Different World” was a touchstone of Black TV culture in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Ernie Suggs sits down with three cast members of the brand-new reboot, and makes a case for a second look at the unforgettable original.
“Midterm elections are really taxing on the collective American psyche. How can we make it even worse?”
ON THIS DATE
Oct. 8, 1923
Thousands greet great orchestra at first concert. Atlanta’s great symphony orchestra gave its first concert yesterday afternoon at the Howard Theater. The occasion marked one of the greatest strides ever taken by the city in its steady march forward to fulfill its destiny of greatness — greatness as yet barely guessed by the most optimistic of its people.
Persnickety history note: This was the birth of the first ensemble known as the ASO. The Atlanta Youth Symphony, founded in 1945, was the first ancestor of today’s Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. Regardless, a wonderful moment in Atlanta’s arts history.
Sadly, the front page article text doesn’t say what was played. It does specify the event had some nice flower arrangements, though.
ONE MORE THING
Behold, the sunrise from Château de Béduer in southwestern France, where I was fortunate to spend a few nights. That view will get you going, right?!
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.