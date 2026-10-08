Sports Dream remains perfect in postseason run after Game 2 overtime win over Liberty Share Add AJC on Google Atlanta forward Angel Reese rebounds against New York during the first half in Game 2 of the WNBA basketball semifinals, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Daniel Varnado)

AJC By Micahya Costen – For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution 10 minutes ago

The name of the game was speed and energy, and unfortunately for the New York Liberty, the Dream delivered on both. After a grueling overtime battle in Game 2 of the semifinals, the Dream beat the Liberty 101-98 to extend their undefeated postseason record. This matchup wasn’t the prettiest for either team. New York fought harder than usual, attempting to keep up with Atlanta’s tough defensive scheme. But it wasn’t just the upgraded intensity of the competition that shifted the atmosphere; it was the myriad of fouls and missed calls that the teams were really fighting against. 26 total foul calls in the first half alone slowed down the momentum, but the Dream kept their energy throughout to continue giving the Liberty a run for their money and capitalizing on their opponents’ turnovers to convert them to 28 points.

Once again, the Dream had to rely on everyone to step up, as Allisha Gray was out for the game and will now be on day-to-day restriction. DeWanna Bonner checked in to take her spot on the starting lineup. Isobel Borlase came off the bench and made her minutes count, scoring 11 points. Jordin Canada continued to be a nightmare for the Liberty as she constantly zipped past their defense while holding down both sides of the floor. The Liberty kept it close leading into the fourth quarter and trailed by just three points (86-83) with 31 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Angel Reese went to the free-throw line and made the final two points to extend the Dream’s lead by three with 14 seconds remaining. But the Liberty came back to tie the game after a 3-pointer from Marine Fauthoux, sending the matchup to overtime with 10 seconds remaining. The Liberty tried to rely on their 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough, however, to stop Atlanta’s run in crunch time when the final buzzer sounded. Two more clutch free-throw baskets from Reese sealed the deal.

Key Moments

The second half. Foul calls decreased, even if only slightly, and helped as the team pushed for a run. This is where the Dream came alive. Though you could see the wear and tear of both teams as the clock wound down, neither one gave up the fight. The play flowed more smoothly when the whistles were more selective. But it was the Dream that showed their resilience when it carried to overtime. Top performers Dream Jordin Canada: 23 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST Angel Reese: 23 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST Rhyne Howard: 18 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST