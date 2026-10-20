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A.M. ATL: Neck-and-neck

Plus: Prison report, Georgia film industry
(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
AJ Willingham
By
49 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! If one had to rank days of the week, I think Tuesday would always come near the bottom. Nothing personal, Tuesday. We’ll make the best of you.

Let’s get to it.

DIRE CONDITIONS IN A GEORGIA PRISON

The Southern Center for Human Rights says 25 people died at Valdosta State Prison between January 2025 and August 2026. (Courtesy of GA_Corrections YouTube channel)
The Southern Center for Human Rights says 25 people died at Valdosta State Prison between January 2025 and August 2026. (Courtesy of GA_Corrections YouTube channel)

A “humanitarian disaster unfolding at Valdosta State Prison.”

That’s how the Southern Center for Human Rights described the current state of the South Georgia prison. The human rights organization compiled a report on the facility that it says shows conditions there are illegal and violate the U.S. Constitution.

Among its findings:

The Southern Center for Human Rights sent its findings to officials with the Georgia Department of Corrections demanding the problems be addressed immediately.

“The conditions at Valdosta State Prison are immoral, unconstitutional, and the foreseeable result of GDC’s years-long failure to keep people safe,” a Southern Center staff attorney said.

🔎 READ MORE: What the GDC said in response

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THE GOVERNOR’S RACE IS THISCLOSE

The next governor of Georgia is somewhere in this image. (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC; Hyosub Shin/AJC)
The next governor of Georgia is somewhere in this image. (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC; Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Of course, none of us really know who’s going to win the Georgia governor’s race in November. That doesn’t stop prognosticating politicos, and the latest data shows the contest really, truly is up in the air.

A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll puts Jackson at 46% and Bottoms at 45%, a statistical dead heat with just over two weeks until Election Day.

What Rick Jackson’s got going for him

What Keisha Lance Bottoms’ got going for her

🔎 READ MORE: Lots more political stats for wonks and normal people alike

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🔨 Home Depot announced a sponsorship deal with the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, and will be their “official home improvement partner.” This is Home Depot’s first sponsorship of an NBA team. Expect to see more branded experiences in the arena and during the game.

🎥 Georgia has recaptured the No. 3 ranking for movie and scripted TV production in the third quarter of the year, behind LA and New York. Production rates continue at a modest clip, and Georgia is benefiting from some big names like “American Idol,” which is filming at least part of its 25th season in Fayetteville.

THE ULTIMATE HAUNTED HOUSE

Sometimes healing your inner child looks like filling the house with pants-wetting Halloween decorations and we support that. (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC)
Sometimes healing your inner child looks like filling the house with pants-wetting Halloween decorations and we support that. (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC)

Regular readers may remember that last week, I questioned people who do really, really scary Halloween displays on the lawn.

I’m not kidding, I was referencing this exact neighborhood, which is in my neck of the woods — though not this exact house, whose keepers have turned spookiness into good deeds and are thus exempt from critique.

Why do it? Well, helping kids is always great, but Cabrera started the tradition for a different kid: His own inner child.

“Halloween has always been my favorite holiday because I never had much growing up,” Cabrera said. “Halloween was the great equalizer. Rich or poor, you’re getting the same candy.”

👻 READ MORE: The family’s retiring their house of haunts after this year

NEWS BITES

Atlanta Dream take Game 2 of the WNBA Finals, are 1-1 with Valkyries

HECK YES. The series comes back to Atlanta tomorrow at State Farm Arena.

The Tampa Bay Rays will meet the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series

Small market supremacy!

Supreme Court agrees to review a Reconstruction-era ban on distilling spirits in private homes

It’s not “bathtub gin” it’s a bespoke, small-batch artisan elixir.

AI agents require lots of personal information to work. That raises privacy concerns.

Remember when we tried to avoid things like surrendering our credit card information to robots?

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 20, 1982

Sports car builder DeLorean arrested in cocaine scheme. John DeLorean, who gave up a shot at the presidency of General Motors to build his own futuristic sports car, was in jail today, charged with trying to finance a $24 million cocaine deal to save his auto company in Northern Ireland from collapse.

Every few words of this paragraph is a new adventure.

ONE MORE THING

(Content warning: baseball)

Another note on this World Series matchup: After an MLB season plagued by depressing conversations about spending and whether teams (the L.A. Dodgers, mostly) could “buy” championships by stacking rosters with billions of dollars worth of talent, the two teams in the World Series are … wait for it …

So yeah, it’s going to be an exciting series between two teams that prove money isn’t everything.

To butcher some Dr. Seuss: What if baseball, in short, doesn’t come from a store? What if baseball, perhaps, means a little bit more?

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.