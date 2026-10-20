News A.M. ATL: Neck-and-neck Plus: Prison report, Georgia film industry Share (Broly Su/AJC)

By AJ Willingham 49 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! If one had to rank days of the week, I think Tuesday would always come near the bottom. Nothing personal, Tuesday. We’ll make the best of you. Let’s get to it. DIRE CONDITIONS IN A GEORGIA PRISON The Southern Center for Human Rights says 25 people died at Valdosta State Prison between January 2025 and August 2026. (Courtesy of GA_Corrections YouTube channel) A “humanitarian disaster unfolding at Valdosta State Prison.” That’s how the Southern Center for Human Rights described the current state of the South Georgia prison. The human rights organization compiled a report on the facility that it says shows conditions there are illegal and violate the U.S. Constitution. Among its findings: A “shocking number” of cells are without functioning sinks or toilets, and floors are covered with waste and sewage.

Temperatures can exceed 100 degrees with no air conditioning.

Inmates often live in virtual darkness because so many cells are without working lights.

Some inmates reported confinement for long periods of time in holding cages about the size of telephone booths.

Twenty-five people died at Valdosta State Prison between January 2025 and August 2026.

The Southern Center for Human Rights sent its findings to officials with the Georgia Department of Corrections demanding the problems be addressed immediately. “The conditions at Valdosta State Prison are immoral, unconstitutional, and the foreseeable result of GDC’s years-long failure to keep people safe,” a Southern Center staff attorney said. 🔎 READ MORE: What the GDC said in response Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

THE GOVERNOR’S RACE IS THISCLOSE The next governor of Georgia is somewhere in this image. (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC; Hyosub Shin/AJC) Of course, none of us really know who’s going to win the Georgia governor’s race in November. That doesn’t stop prognosticating politicos, and the latest data shows the contest really, truly is up in the air.

A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll puts Jackson at 46% and Bottoms at 45%, a statistical dead heat with just over two weeks until Election Day. Strong partisan support: Jackson draws support from 94% of Republicans, while Bottoms receives backing from 93% of Democrats.

Jackson draws support from 94% of Republicans, while Bottoms receives backing from 93% of Democrats. A slight independent edge: That could mean outsized influence from independents, who narrowly back Bottoms 43-38. What Rick Jackson’s got going for him Jackson has a staggering financial edge over Bottoms, having spent $108 million of his own fortune winning the GOP nomination and papering Georgia with mailers, text messages, phone calls and TV ads.

He’s also enjoyed the support of Gov. Brian Kemp, who scored an approval rating nearing 70% in the AJC survey. What Keisha Lance Bottoms’ got going for her Bottoms has harnessed a Democratic base eager for change and ready to capitalize on President Donald Trump’s low approval rating.

Democrats also have the energetic edge: Some 68% say they are very enthusiastic about their midterm choices, compared with 48% of Republicans. 🔎 READ MORE: Lots more political stats for wonks and normal people alike

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 🔨 Home Depot announced a sponsorship deal with the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, and will be their “official home improvement partner.” This is Home Depot’s first sponsorship of an NBA team. Expect to see more branded experiences in the arena and during the game. 🎥 Georgia has recaptured the No. 3 ranking for movie and scripted TV production in the third quarter of the year, behind LA and New York. Production rates continue at a modest clip, and Georgia is benefiting from some big names like “American Idol,” which is filming at least part of its 25th season in Fayetteville. THE ULTIMATE HAUNTED HOUSE Sometimes healing your inner child looks like filling the house with pants-wetting Halloween decorations and we support that. (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC) Regular readers may remember that last week, I questioned people who do really, really scary Halloween displays on the lawn. I’m not kidding, I was referencing this exact neighborhood, which is in my neck of the woods — though not this exact house, whose keepers have turned spookiness into good deeds and are thus exempt from critique.

For 14 years, Anthony Cabrera and his family have welcomed hundreds of people a year into their Vinings Estates home in Smyrna.

Their annual haunted Halloween displays always have a different theme, and the spooks continue from the lawn and porch into the house and garage.

Instead of charging admission, the Cabreras ask for donations. Over the years, they’ve raised tens of thousands of dollars for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and also use donation money to buy Christmas gifts for children who have to spend the holidays in the hospital.

Last year, donations topped $35,000. Why do it? Well, helping kids is always great, but Cabrera started the tradition for a different kid: His own inner child. “Halloween has always been my favorite holiday because I never had much growing up,” Cabrera said. “Halloween was the great equalizer. Rich or poor, you’re getting the same candy.” 👻 READ MORE: The family’s retiring their house of haunts after this year NEWS BITES Atlanta Dream take Game 2 of the WNBA Finals, are 1-1 with Valkyries

HECK YES. The series comes back to Atlanta tomorrow at State Farm Arena. The Tampa Bay Rays will meet the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series Small market supremacy! Supreme Court agrees to review a Reconstruction-era ban on distilling spirits in private homes It’s not “bathtub gin” it’s a bespoke, small-batch artisan elixir. AI agents require lots of personal information to work. That raises privacy concerns. Remember when we tried to avoid things like surrendering our credit card information to robots? ON THIS DATE Oct. 20, 1982 Sports car builder DeLorean arrested in cocaine scheme. John DeLorean, who gave up a shot at the presidency of General Motors to build his own futuristic sports car, was in jail today, charged with trying to finance a $24 million cocaine deal to save his auto company in Northern Ireland from collapse.