Business Home Depot to sponsor first NBA team The deal with the Atlanta Hawks includes in-arena entitlements, fan activations, digital content and community programming. Share Hawks guard Kingston Flemings (right) drives past Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. during a preseason game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Amy Wenk 33 minutes ago

Home Depot has hammered out a deal to partner with one of its hometown sports franchises. The Vinings-based retailer on Monday announced a sponsorship deal with the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, becoming their “official home improvement partner.” The multiyear agreement includes branding of the Atlanta Hawks Fan Zone, including a new roost for the team mascot called “Harry the Hawk’s Nest, Built by The Home Depot,” which is meant to be a photographic moment. The partnership also includes signage through the arena, fan activations, digital content and community programming across metro Atlanta.

Related Story Sports store backed by Atlanta Hawks coming to Centennial Yards “This isn’t about a logo slap,” Andrew Saltzman, president of business enterprise and chief commercial officer of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, said in an interview. “This is about how can we truly affect and enhance the fan experience.” Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) looks up toward the basket during a preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) It’s the first NBA partnership for Home Depot. “This partnership really gives us that authentic way to engage fans around big cultural moments that bring the city together,” said Amanda Morris, Home Depot’s director of media. “And on top of that, it gives us a platform for community and civic engagement, where we can reach an audience of young people with hands-on learning and career exposure to the trades.”

Home Depot is no stranger to supporting live sports. The company sponsors the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Falcons, U.S. Soccer and ESPN’s College GameDay.

“The Atlanta Hawks really helps us round out that strong Atlanta-rooted portfolio,” Morris said. The financial terms of the sponsorship were not disclosed. As part of the deal, Home Depot will help build noise through the arena with a hammer stick giveaway at all 41 regular-season home games and every Hawks playoff home game. Community programming will include youth basketball and fitness clinics that are paired with building workshops. There is also an effort called “My Dreams Realized” with Atlanta Public Schools to introduce students to careers in construction, design and the skilled trades. Home Depot’s activation at State Farm Arena will be live for the Hawks’ first home game of the season against the Houston Rockets, set for Saturday, Oct. 24.