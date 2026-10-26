A.M. ATL: Gassed up

Morning, y’all! Did you catch the big, fat full moon last night? The October full moon is called the Hunter’s Moon. Mysterious! Sounds like the title of a romantasy book.
Let’s get to it.
DOJ TO SEND ELECTION MONITORS TO GA
The U.S. Department of Justice has notified several Georgia counties it intends to station monitors there on Election Day.
Bibb, Cobb, Chatham, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties all received notifications, and it’s not escaped public notice that all of those counties are Democrat-heavy locales.
Several of those counties also had monitors sent ahead of the 2020 and 2024 presidential elections.
This is not a presidential election, however, and despite such dispatches being fairly routine, the Trump administration’s attempts to assert more federal control over elections have raised concerns over election monitoring — not just in Georgia, and not just among Democrats.
Meanwhile, recent AJC polling shows Democrats have a fighting chance to break the GOP’s grip on Georgia’s state government for the first time in a generation.
Early voting in Georgia has already busted records. More than 1.5 million people have cast in-person ballots. Interestingly, mail-in voting numbers have plummeted compared with the same period during the 2022 midterms.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced the state is extending a suspension of the gas tax through Nov. 30, giving drivers relief through the Thanksgiving holiday.
Average price of fuel in Georgia this weekend (per gallon)
regular gas: $3.67
diesel: $5.73
Average price of fuel in Georgia this time last year
regular gas: $2.80
diesel: $3.48
💡 Excise taxes and you: Normally, the state collects an excise tax of 33.3 cents per gallon of gasoline. That money goes to fund road maintenance. Unlike sales taxes, excise taxes apply to very specific products and are usually charged per unit of something (a gallon, for instance) rather than as a percentage.
🐘 President Donald Trump held a campaign rally for Georgia GOP midterm candidates in Perry this weekend. It was Trump’s second campaign rally in Georgia in eight days, both in deep-red parts of the state where GOP leaders are increasingly anxious about sluggish early voting.
I didn't want to be part of the statistics of NBA athletes who have nothing when they die. So once I started focusing on how much I could keep, it turned me into a better businessman.
NBA great Shaquille O’Neal
O’Neal may be a multi-hyphenate magnate now, but he wasn’t always so savvy. The NBA legend said he didn’t understand how a credit score worked until … wait for it … he already had enough money to buy his mom a house.
O’Neal and former NFL star Rob Gronkowski discussed credit, saving money and financial discipline during a recent visit to Georgia State University. More from UATL
“Oooh, this is nice! It don’t smell like roaches in here or nothing.” — the fish, probably
ON THIS DATE
Oct. 26, 1958
Face of Georgia edition could girdle the globe. If you took all the papers printed of this Face of Georgia edition of The Atlanta Journal and Constitution and laid the pages end to end they would circle the world at the 33rd parallel. Appropriately enough that would girdle it between Atlanta and Savannah. … Marking this birthday year — 75th for The Journal and 90th for The Constitution — it is the largest single issue ever published by these newspapers.
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ONE MORE THING
Just checking re: today’s intro, everyone knows what romantasy is, right?
It’s romantic fantasy, a fairly new (and very fraught) literary genre. Many romantasy books are very good, and you’ll know you’re reading the genre if the hero has some impossible name with a high-value Scrabble letter in it. (Xaden, Rhysand, Hawke, etc. No, I’m not making any of those up.)
In fact, might as well figure their Scrabble scores.
Xaden: 13 (X=8; D=2; A, E, N=1)
Rhysand: 14 (H, Y=4; D=2; R, S, A, N=1)
Hawke: 15 (K=5; H, W=4; A, E=1)
That was fun.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.