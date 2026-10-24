Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that Georgia will extend its suspension of the state gas tax through the end of November. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Georgia drivers battling elevated fuel prices will continue to get a break at the fuel pump through the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday announced the state is extending its suspension of the gas tax through Nov. 30, stating in a release he’s taking the “step to keep more money in Georgians’ pockets.” Georgia’s current motor fuel excise tax, which pays for road maintenance and construction, is about 33.3 cents per gallon for gasoline and about 37 cents per gallon for diesel.

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As of Saturday, the average price for regular gas in Georgia is about $3.67 per gallon, with diesel sitting at about $5.73, according to data from AAA. That’s up from a year ago, when the Georgia average was about $2.80 per gallon for regular and $3.48 for diesel.