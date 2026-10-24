Metro Atlanta Goliath, similar Six Flags rides to get new safety feature following deadly incident Roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia remains closed with no reopening date set. The ride will get seat belts, the company announced Friday. Share A memorial is displayed on the fence at Six Flags Over Georgia as the Goliath roller coaster is shown in the background on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. A 42-year-old Atlanta educator, Hassan Kariem, died after being ejected from the ride Oct. 12. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Caroline Silva 9 minutes ago

Six Flags Over Georgia’s Goliath roller coaster, which remains closed after an Atlanta educator was ejected midride, will have an additional safety measure when it reopens, a park official said. Goliath and other roller coasters with “similar restraint” systems are slated to get seat belts as part of an effort to reinforce safety precautions across parks, John Reilly, president and CEO of Six Flags Entertainment Corp., said in a Friday news release. An restart date for Goliath has not been set, pending safety reviews and clearances. “What happened has deeply affected all of us at Six Flags. Safety has always been fundamental to the experience we provide for our guests,” Reilly said.

Related Story Deadly incident clouds Six Flags’ goal to improve performance His statement did not say how many other roller coasters are getting seat belts or in which parks. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to Six Flags representatives for more information. Hassan Kariem, 42, was on Goliath when authorities said he came out of his seat and struck other riders as he plummeted from the ride Oct. 12. A Cobb County police incident report said Kariem landed on a building below. Officials have not said what led to the incident, which remains under investigation, and have said it will take time to figure out what happened. Goliath has a shell-style waist restraint that locks between a passenger’s legs to hold them into a scalloped seat. Brian Avery, an amusement park industry expert, previously told the AJC that secondary restraints, such as a safety belt, can add an additional level of protection if there is a mechanical failure or a harness is not properly secured.

Related Story Smyrna teen charged in dismemberment case had photo of body, detective says In the aftermath of the fatal incident, eight other Six Flags coasters similar to Goliath are also temporarily closed at five other theme parks. Reilly said independent engineers and ride inspection specialists have been asked to review current safety procedures across all Six Flags rides and attractions.

“We are committed to carefully evaluating their findings and taking appropriate action to further strengthen our standards and culture of safety,” he said. Reilly said Six Flags is also “focused on reinforcing” training for ride operators, which he said currently involves a “comprehensive, multi-stage” program that includes classroom teaching, hands-on training and on-the-job supervision. Related Story Salem High football players, staff hospitalized after school bus overturns Despite Goliath remaining closed, Six Flags Over Georgia and other theme parks are open. Reilly said more than 220 roller coasters continue to operate across parks. Last week, Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King said his agency was working “around the clock” to examine the roller coaster and the circumstances. No violations were reported during Goliath’s most recent inspection in March, King said.