News A.M. ATL: Coffee date Plus: First Liberty, daycare reactions Share (Broly Su/AJC)

By AJ Willingham 36 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! Yesterday we learned Halloween candy sales are down because of affordability concerns. Maybe it’s time to think outside the box. There have to be alternative trick-or-treat offerings that pass muster with parents. Pencils? Travel-sized bottles of shampoo? A sealed set of to-go cutlery? Maybe an assortment of mid-sized rocks. I’ll keep brainstorming. Let’s get to it. FIRST LIBERTY FOUNDER SENTENCED TO PRISON Brant Frost IV's sentence was delivered on Monday afternoon in a federal courthouse mere steps from First Liberty's former offices. (First Liberty Building and Loan YouTube via AJC) Brant Frost IV, the politically connected founder of a Newnan-based lending business prosecutors called a Ponzi scheme, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison. A federal judge also ordered Frost to pay more than $76 million in restitution to former clients.

Frost previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud tied to the collapse of First Liberty Building & Loan.

How we got here After First Liberty abruptly shut down in June 2025, federal regulators accused Frost of operating a $140 million Ponzi scheme that used conservative and faith-based rhetoric to target investors across Georgia and beyond.

At the same time, the Frost family was enriching Georgia’s Republican Party.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously identified roughly $1.4 million in political contributions tied to Frost and his orbit.

Federal regulators allege at least $570,000 in investor money was used for political donations.

The saga isn’t over: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is also investigating First Liberty. 🔎 READ MORE: Impact statements revealed ruined livelihoods, retirements Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

GA LEADERS SPEAK OUT ON FLAWED CHILDCARE RATINGS An AJC investigation revealed that the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning's three-star rating program that scores the quality of daycares is flawed and can be misleading. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Candidates for Georgia’s highest offices expressed concern about serious child injuries at daycares that Georgia officials advertised as high-quality centers.

The flaws in the rating system were recently uncovered in an AJC investigation.

The investigation found instances of injuries and abuse at daycares that nonetheless retained good standing with the Georgia Child Care Association.

🔎 READ MORE: Takeaways and details from the investigation Midterm candidates respond Both candidates for Georgia governor told the AJC they’d take action on childcare issues. Keisha Lance Bottoms, the Democratic nominee for governor, said she would review licensing and rating standards to ensure families have the information they need to make informed decisions.

Rick Jackson, the Republican nominee, said there is no more important responsibility for the governor than keeping Georgians safe. He promised to bring further transparency to daycare ratings. In response to the AJC’s reporting, Georgia attorney general candidates Brian Strickland and Tanya Miller both said they plan to open a direct line of communication with daycare regulators.

🔎 READ MORE: Hear more from the regulators themselves

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 🤖 Anthropic’s artificial intelligence agent accessed publicly available Georgia voter data without being prompted to do so. An Anthropic spokesperson said the AI did not access anything too touchy, but the statement raised questions about what is “publicly available” and how, exactly, the AI got a hold of such info. 🏦 PNC Bank is rolling out 25 new locations in metro Atlanta over the next three years. Fun fact: We’re seeing a bit of a bank boom. For a few decades now, bank branches have dwindled in favor of digital services. However, some banks are now opening more than they close.

As of late June, there were 2,044 bank branches in Georgia, up from 2,023 in the same period last year and 2,010 in 2024. That’s less than a decade ago, but is still an interesting trend. AFTER YOU VOTE, COFFEE’S ON US Local news, local coffee, local politics: A perfect trio.

The AJC is teaming up with a few area coffee shops to offer complimentary coffee to customers who show their “I Voted” sticker on Friday, Oct. 30, and Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Participating shops: Mend Coffee & Goods: 3655 Roswell Road NE, Suite 106, Atlanta, GA 30342

Portrait Coffee: 1065 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Unit A, Atlanta, GA 30310

Opo Coffee: 314 E Howard Ave., Decatur, GA 30030 ☕ More info here. Cheers! NEWS BITES Atlanta Dream on the ropes as they drop Game 5 of WNBA Finals, fall to 2-3 No sweat. All we need are two wins in a row and we’re good.

Successful ‘Biatch’ tequila brand, in lip-shaped bottles, started right here in Atlanta This feels like a spiritual companion to the “Josh” wine always on display at the grocery store. UGA and Outkast partner for new merch ahead of the Florida-Georgia game Throw in some Biatch tequila and you got a real party. ON THIS DATE Oct. 27, 2001 Where fans play hardest. Who says the Big Event and the inflation it spawns are out of hand? Here on the wildest weekend of a border town that rollicks on command — whenever Georgia and Florida play their annual football game — a person still could get a place in one of the best hotels for a mere $12 a night. All he had to do was split the rate 14 ways or so.