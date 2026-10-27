A.M. ATL: Coffee date

Maybe it’s time to think outside the box. There have to be alternative trick-or-treat offerings that pass muster with parents. Pencils? Travel-sized bottles of shampoo? A sealed set of to-go cutlery? Maybe an assortment of mid-sized rocks. I’ll keep brainstorming.
Let’s get to it.
FIRST LIBERTY FOUNDER SENTENCED TO PRISON
Brant Frost IV, the politically connected founder of a Newnan-based lending business prosecutors called a Ponzi scheme, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.
A federal judge also ordered Frost to pay more than $76 million in restitution to former clients.
Frost previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud tied to the collapse of First Liberty Building & Loan.
How we got here
After First Liberty abruptly shut down in June 2025, federal regulators accused Frost of operating a $140 million Ponzi scheme that used conservative and faith-based rhetoric to target investors across Georgia and beyond.
At the same time, the Frost family was enriching Georgia’s Republican Party.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously identified roughly $1.4 million in political contributions tied to Frost and his orbit.
Federal regulators allege at least $570,000 in investor money was used for political donations.
The saga isn’t over: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is also investigating First Liberty.
🤖Anthropic’s artificial intelligence agent accessed publicly available Georgia voter data without being prompted to do so. An Anthropic spokesperson said the AI did not access anything too touchy, but the statement raised questions about what is “publicly available” and how, exactly, the AI got a hold of such info.
Throw in some Biatch tequila and you got a real party.
ON THIS DATE
Oct. 27, 2001
Where fans play hardest. Who says the Big Event and the inflation it spawns are out of hand? Here on the wildest weekend of a border town that rollicks on command — whenever Georgia and Florida play their annual football game — a person still could get a place in one of the best hotels for a mere $12 a night. All he had to do was split the rate 14 ways or so.
FYI, the “Big Event” happens again this Saturday, and people are probably still bunking the same way.
ONE MORE THING
What if I just gave every trick-or-treater a firm handshake and a fun fact?
“Put ‘er there, little Johnny. Did you know astronauts’ eyeballs get all squished when they’re in space?”
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