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Get coffee on the AJC with your ‘I Voted’ sticker

Voters can enjoy a complimentary cup of coffee at participating local shops by showing their “I Voted” sticker
To celebrate civic participation and support local businesses across metro Atlanta, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is teaming up with select coffee shops to offer complimentary coffee to customers who show their “I Voted” sticker on Friday, Oct. 30 and Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
To celebrate civic participation and support local businesses across metro Atlanta, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is teaming up with select coffee shops to offer complimentary coffee to customers who show their “I Voted” sticker on Friday, Oct. 30 and Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
AJC
By AJC Communications
13 minutes ago

To celebrate civic participation and support local businesses across metro Atlanta, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is teaming up with select shops to offer complimentary coffee to customers who show their “I Voted” sticker on Friday, Oct. 30 and Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The freshly brewed collaboration is designed to give voters a small perk after casting their ballots, while highlighting some of the local coffee shops that help keep Atlanta energized year-round.

How it works

On those days, voters who visit participating coffee shops and present an official “I Voted” sticker will receive a small, complimentary coffee or beverage of their choice, while supplies last.*

Participating locations

Support your local news by following the latest politics and election coverage from the AJC via AJC.com/politics and the AJC app. Get the weekly Politics P.M. newsletter for free in your inbox by signing up here. Listen and subscribe to the award-winning “Politically Georgia” podcast here.

Interested in collaborating with the AJC? Drop us a line at press@ajc.com.

*Offer details, sizes and availability may vary by location. Complimentary coffee available while supplies last. No purchase is necessary.