Get coffee on the AJC with your ‘I Voted’ sticker

To celebrate civic participation and support local businesses across metro Atlanta, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is teaming up with select coffee shops to offer complimentary coffee to customers who show their “I Voted” sticker on Friday, Oct. 30 and Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Voters can enjoy a complimentary cup of coffee at participating local shops by showing their “I Voted” sticker

Voters can enjoy a complimentary cup of coffee at participating local shops by showing their “I Voted” sticker

To celebrate civic participation and support local businesses across metro Atlanta, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is teaming up with select shops to offer complimentary coffee to customers who show their “I Voted” sticker on Friday, Oct. 30 and Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The freshly brewed collaboration is designed to give voters a small perk after casting their ballots, while highlighting some of the local coffee shops that help keep Atlanta energized year-round.

How it works

On those days, voters who visit participating coffee shops and present an official “I Voted” sticker will receive a small, complimentary coffee or beverage of their choice, while supplies last.*