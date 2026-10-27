Get coffee on the AJC with your ‘I Voted’ sticker

To celebrate civic participation and support local businesses across metro Atlanta, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is teaming up with select shops to offer complimentary coffee to customers who show their “I Voted” sticker on Friday, Oct. 30 and Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The freshly brewed collaboration is designed to give voters a small perk after casting their ballots, while highlighting some of the local coffee shops that help keep Atlanta energized year-round.
How it works
On those days, voters who visit participating coffee shops and present an official “I Voted” sticker will receive a small, complimentary coffee or beverage of their choice, while supplies last.*
Participating locations
- Mend Coffee & Goods: 3655 Roswell Road NE, Suite 106, Atlanta, GA 30342
- Portrait Coffee: 1065 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Unit A, Atlanta, GA 30310
- Opo Coffee, 314 E Howard Ave., Decatur, GA 30030
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Interested in collaborating with the AJC? Drop us a line at press@ajc.com.
*Offer details, sizes and availability may vary by location. Complimentary coffee available while supplies last. No purchase is necessary.