Anthropic, secretary of state say no individual voting records were accessed

Anthropic, secretary of state say no individual voting records were accessed

An artificial intelligence agent accessed publicly available Georgia voter data, sources from the Secretary of State’s Office and AI company Anthropic confirmed.

On Monday, Anthropic confirmed its Claude artificial intelligence bot accessed the data without being prompted to do so. A company spokesperson said Claude did not access the state’s voter registration system, change voting records or obtain any individual voter records.

“The model pulled only aggregate counts, which can be derived from voter data the state makes available to anyone for a fee,” the spokesperson said.

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The Secretary of State’s Office confirmed the AI model did not enter any voter files or Georgia’s voter registration system. The election data it’s said to have accessed is publicly available via the state’s data hub, officials said.