Georgia Bulldogs Kirby Smart gives his thoughts on the value of Georgia-Outkast partnership Georgia plays Florida at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and the uniqueness of Saturday’s game in Atlanta helped spur on the collaboration. Share Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with friends after their 20-17 win against Alabama in their SEC football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Al. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 1 hour ago

Outkast is one of the most beloved and culturally recognized artists to come out of the state of Georgia. And now the iconic duo of André 3000 and Big Boi have partnered with Nike and the Georgia football program for some specific apparel. Georgia players Kaiden Prothro, Talyn Taylor, Elyiss Williams, Chris Cole, Ellis Robinson and KJ Bolden were featured wearing the apparel in the announcement. The photo shoot featuring the Georgia players took place over the summer, prior to the start of the 2026 season. It was announced earlier this year that Prothro, Taylor, Williams, Cole, Robinson and Bolden had partnered with Nike.

“It was really cool just to get out there, just take pictures and all the gear and everything,” Robinson said. “So yeah, it was really good though.”

Per a release from Nike, the full collection will be available on Tuesday at nike.com and select retail locations. There will also be game-day pop-up at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday when Georgia takes on Florida in Atlanta. This is the first time Georgia and Florida will play in Atlanta. The uniqueness of Saturday’s game helped spur on the collaboration between the three entities. “This started over lunch with André,” Brian Francis, the Founder of Class Trip said in a release put out by Nike. “He was telling stories about driving up to Athens to watch the Dawgs. Then we saw Georgia vs. Florida was headed to Atlanta for the first time ever. Georgia’s football and its music, together in the city that made Outkast. They put Atlanta on the map. This is our thank you.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart, while unable to share a favorite song by Outkast, recognizes the importance of opportunities like this for Georgia players.

“I think it’s great,” Smart said. “It shows some of the history and blend of Atlanta and what Atlanta’s known for. That’s what they’re trying to highlight with Georgia-Florida being in Atlanta for the first time I know of. It’s really a cool opportunity to do that. Outkast is certainly a representative of it.”