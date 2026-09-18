Peachtree Road Race updates: Be present

Important question for the Peachtree pros out there: What’s your pre-run drink of choice? If you prefer to exercise in the mornings, maybe you lean toward a classic cup of coffee. If so, I have some good news for you. Recent studies suggest a daily cup of Joe (or four 👀) may do more than provide an energy boost. It may also support heart, liver and brain health.
Send me your pre-workout rituals at nicole.bennett@ajc.com, and I’ll include as many as possible in next month’s newsletter.
INSPIRATION FOR YOUR WARMUP
Olympic swimmer Janet Evans (right) passes the Olympic flame to boxing legend Muhammad Ali at the 1996 Atlanta Games. (Courtesy of Lynn Johnson/Sports Illustrated)
“Thirty years ago, with the eyes of the world upon her, Janet Evans carried an Olympic torch and bounded up a ramp inside Atlanta’s Olympic Stadium to pass the flame to the greatest of all time,” Sugiura wrote. “In a way, the swimming legend remains on that platform, still inspired by that shared moment with Muhammad Ali inside a quaking stadium that chanted his name.”
“Thirty years ago, with the eyes of the world upon her, Janet Evans carried an Olympic torch and bounded up a ramp inside Atlanta’s Olympic Stadium to pass the flame to the greatest of all time,” Sugiura wrote. “In a way, the swimming legend remains on that platform, still inspired by that shared moment with Muhammad Ali inside a quaking stadium that chanted his name.”
Ali’s lighting of the Olympic cauldron to open the 1996 Summer Olympics remains, quite arguably, the most captivating opening ceremony moment in the history of the Games.
Then 54 years old, Ali had led a transcendent life, enduring racism and suffering for adhering to his Muslim faith, yet becoming a boxing champion and a beloved global figure.
But, fighting Parkinson’s disease, his body was visibly unsteady on that July night.
Though she won four golds and a silver in her career, Evans said the opening ceremony helped her recognize the Olympics aren’t only about winning medals. For her, Ali’s appearance illustrated a broader lesson: Show up. Be present. Do your best.
“I think that having a platform as someone like him, or any of us athletes, is really an important thing,” Evans said. “And the medals fade, and they sit in a safe, right? But what are you doing to give back to be a part of something? And I think his moment kind of illustrated that.”
Have a favorite route? Send it my way, and I’ll compile a list of reader-recommended trails and tracks for an upcoming newsletter.
Have a favorite route? Send it my way, and I’ll compile a list of reader-recommended trails and tracks for an upcoming newsletter.
TRAINING & TIPS
Building stronger legs can support everyday movement, from climbing stairs to getting out of a chair. (AJC)
Christian Torres said he’s heard every excuse for skipping leg day. “You know you need it. You just have to figure out how to make it make sense for you,” said Torres, an Atlanta certified personal trainer who goes by Coach Chris.
According to the CDC’s Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, adults should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week, along with muscle-strengthening activities at least two days a week.
Yet about 80% of adults aren’t meeting those recommendations, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Torres, founder of Primal OverDrive, recommends training every major function of the lower body by mixing exercises that build strength, stability and balance. Here are a few of his favorites:
Squat: “One of the best overall lower-body strength exercises because they train the legs through a movement we use constantly in everyday life,” Torres explained. It primarily targets the quadriceps, glutes, adductors, hamstrings and core.
Romanian dead lift: This strengthens the back of the legs and teaches proper hip hinging, targeting the hamstrings, glutes and spinal erectors.
Bulgarian split squat: “One of my favorite unilateral exercises because each leg has to produce force independently,” Torres told the AJC. “It can expose and improve side-to-side strength differences.” It works the quadriceps and glutes, with help from the hamstrings and adductors.
Hip thrust: This strengthens hip extension, which matters for running, jumping, climbing stairs and standing from a seated position. It primarily targets the glutes, with the hamstrings and adductors assisting.
Speaking of training smarter, stay tuned. The newsletter will be back Saturday, Oct. 17, with more tips to support your fitness and wellness routine
KEEP THE MOMENTUM GOING
More than 50,000 of you hit the pavement for the 57th Peachtree Road Race on July Fourth, making it a memorable day of community and celebration. In that same spirit, we’ve rounded up a few events to help you reconnect with your fellow Peachtree runners before next year.
More than 50,000 of you hit the pavement for the 57th Peachtree Road Race on July Fourth, making it a memorable day of community and celebration. In that same spirit, we’ve rounded up a few events to help you reconnect with your fellow Peachtree runners before next year.
At Blessing Creek Farms, unwind with a Highland cow cuddling session. (Courtesy of Emily Hall)
When training plans pile up, miles start to feel repetitive and life gets busy, consider stepping away from it all for an afternoon among farm animals. Here are a few places in metro Atlanta and beyond where you can reconnect with nature, meet some animals and give your routine a change of pace.
🐄 Blessing Creek Farms: On this North Georgia farm, visitors can cuddle bunnies, goats, pigs and a herd of Scottish Highland cows. After taking over the farm several months ago, the Lamason and Hall families purchased the cows and began offering cow-cuddling sessions in a cozy barn beside the property’s creek.
🐇 Foothills Rabbitry: Inside Paul Spillers’ house in Marietta, it’s not uncommon to find 20 bunnies spaced out around his living room. Spillers is a bunny breeder, a venture he started with his daughter about nine years ago. While he searches for the right homes to adopt his Holland Lop bunnies, he also offers bunny therapy in-house.
🐐 GGA Dwarf Goat Yoga: A love for animals and wellness drove GG Matthews to found a farm that combines animals with wellness practices. Matthews launched his urban farm in Tucker with goat yoga. Over time, he has added sound bath healing, Pilates and cuddling with goats.