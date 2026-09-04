The Steering Column Trade Atlanta traffic for a different kind of driving Driving experiences, racing events and automotive attractions give enthusiasts plenty to do while contributing to the region’s economy. A Porsche is seen on the track at the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Chris Teague – The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 34 minutes ago Share

Atlanta traffic may not be anyone’s idea of a good driving experience, but metro Atlanta has plenty of places where getting behind the wheel is actually the point. You can drive a Porsche on a track, learn performance techniques in a Mercedes-AMG, climb into a NASCAR stock car, race a kart or simply watch the pros compete. Some experiences cost thousands of dollars, while others require as little as $15 for the price of admission. Here are some of the ways Atlanta-area drivers and racing fans can trade stop-and-go traffic for something a lot more fun.

Chris Teague is an editor for Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader. He’s a nationally syndicated radio host and has covered the automotive industry since 2016 as a writer and analyst. (Courtesy of Cox Automotive) Driving experiences Atlanta is the North American headquarters of both Porsche and Mercedes-Benz. Their presence in the metro area has opened the door to a range of driving and ride-along experiences while adding to the region’s automotive economy. Porsche’s Atlanta campus, which includes its North American headquarters and Porsche Experience Center, has welcomed more than 540,000 visitors since opening in 2015. The company says it has invested more than $128 million in the campus, where more than 800 people work. For visitors, Porsche offers several options, including track driving sessions in vehicles such as the 911, 718 Cayman and newer electric models. The automaker also operates an on-site driving simulator, and attendees have access to tours and upscale dining options on the Porsche campus.

A Porsche is seen on the track at the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) The Mercedes-AMG Experience at Road Atlanta puts drivers behind the wheel of high-horsepower vehicles, with programs that include drifting, performance driving and advanced instruction. Depending on the session, drivers learn braking techniques, vehicle control and high-speed maneuvers with guidance from experienced instructors.

These experiences can vary significantly in length, intensity and price. The Mercedes-AMG Experience starts at $1,995. Before booking any driving program, check what the price includes, along with age, licensing, clothing and reservation requirements. Third-party companies also offer driving and ride-along experiences. NASCAR fans can drive a Cup car at EchoPark Speedway through an officially sponsored program, while companies such as Xtreme Xperience offer seat time in exotic cars, including models from Ferrari and Lamborghini. Motorsports and vehicle experiences Track driving isn’t the only way to tap into Atlanta’s automotive scene. Atlanta-based Late Braking Motorsports is a new motorsports and lifestyle company built around high-performance cars, racing, media and cultural events. Its activities include track experiences, celebrity appearances, original media content and access to rare cars such as the McLaren GT3X, one of only 15 built. The emphasis is less on driver instruction and more on access, spectacle and the social side of car culture. Other events celebrate the history and personality of individual brands. Luftgekühlt, a Porsche-focused gathering known for rare air-cooled models and historically significant race cars, comes to Georgia for the first time in October at Town at Trilith in Fayetteville. This year’s event will also celebrate 75 years of Porsche in motorsports. Fun and games If full-on track driving sounds like too much, there are easier ways to get a taste of motorsports. F1 Arcade in West Midtown offers racing simulators in a casual setting with food and drinks. Visitors can compete against each other on virtual versions of famous tracks, with options for a range of skill levels.

For something more hands-on, Atlanta Motorsports Park in Dawsonville has a challenging kart circuit where karts can reach 50 mph or more. Dawsonville can also make for a motorsports-themed day trip. The Georgia Racing Hall of Fame explores the state’s long connection to stock-car racing and includes racing simulators of its own. Museum admission is $15, making it an inexpensive way to sample the region’s racing culture before or after hitting the kart track. Racing In third position earlier in the evening, the Allan McNish, Dindo Capello and Emanuele Pirro Audi R10 went on to win the 11th running of the Petit Le Mans road race at Road Atlanta in 2008. (AJC file photo) Being a spectator at a motorsport event is one of the easiest ways to experience the action without getting behind the wheel yourself. Road Atlanta hosts events throughout the year, including the Motul Petit Le Mans, which takes place Sept. 30-Oct. 3, 2026. Those events also bring significant spending to the region. Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in Hall County has a schedule that includes more than 15 spectator events, with Petit Le Mans its largest.

EchoPark Speedway, formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway, is best known for NASCAR, but its calendar extends well beyond major race weekends. Motorcycle riding academies, autocross events, drag racing, track tours, camping and other activities give fans plenty of reasons to visit throughout the year. Drivers Tyler Reddick (45) and William Byron (24), Raptor Chevrolet, run during the NASCAR Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, in Hampton, Ga. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Prices vary just as widely as the experiences. A $15 museum ticket, a race or simulator can offer an inexpensive introduction, while karting and some ride-alongs occupy the middle ground. At the other end are premium track experiences and driving schools that can cost hundreds or thousands of dollars. Most of these experiences are within about an hour of Atlanta — traffic permitting. Pick one that interests you and go. You never know what you’ll see, learn or discover. Chris Teague is an editor for Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader. He is a nationally syndicated radio host and has covered the automotive industry since 2016 as a writer and analyst.